Querying Access login events with GraphQL

In this example, we are going to use the GraphQL Analytics API to retrieve logs for an Access login event. These logs are particularly useful for determining why a user received a 403 Forbidden error, since they surface additional data beyond what is shown in the dashboard Access logs.

The following API call will request logs for a single Access login event and output the requested fields. The authentication request is identified by its Ray ID, which you can obtain from the 403 Forbidden page shown to the user.

You will need to insert your API credentials in <EMAIL> and <API_KEY> and substitute your own values for the following variables:

accountTag : Your Cloudflare account ID.

: Your Cloudflare account ID. rayID : A unique identifier assigned to the authentication request.

: A unique identifier assigned to the authentication request. datetimeStart : The earliest event time to query (no earlier than September 16, 2022).

: The earliest event time to query (no earlier than September 16, 2022). datetimeEnd : The latest event time to query. Be sure to specify a time range that includes the login event you are querying.

​​ API Call

echo '{ "query": "query accessLoginRequestsAdaptiveGroups($accountTag: string, $rayId: string, $datetimeStart: string, $datetimeEnd: string) { viewer { accounts(filter: {accountTag: $accountTag}) { accessLoginRequestsAdaptiveGroups(limit: 100, filter: {datetime_geq: $datetimeStart, datetime_leq: $datetimeEnd, cfRayId: $rayId}, orderBy: [datetime_ASC]) { dimensions { datetime isSuccessfulLogin hasWarpEnabled hasGatewayEnabled hasExistingJWT approvingPolicyId cfRayId ipAddress userUuid identityProvider country deviceId mtlsStatus mtlsCertSerialId mtlsCommonName serviceTokenId } } } } }", "variables": { "accountTag": "699d98642c564d2e855e9661899b7252", "rayId": "74e4ac510dfdc44f", "datetimeStart": "2022-09-20T14:36:38Z", "datetimeEnd": "2022-09-22T14:36:38Z" } }' | tr -d '

' | curl \ -X POST \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ -H "X-Auth-key: <API_KEY>" \ -s \ -d @- \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql/ | jq.

Rather than filter by cfRayId , you may also filter by any other field in the query such as userUuid or deviceId .

{ "data" : { "viewer" : { "accounts" : [ { "accessLoginRequestsAdaptiveGroups" : [ { "dimensions" : { "approvingPolicyId" : "" , "cfRayId" : "744927037ce06d68" , "country" : "US" , "datetime" : "2022-09-02T20:56:27Z" , "deviceId" : "" , "hasExistingJWT" : 0 , "hasGatewayEnabled" : 0 , "hasWarpEnabled" : 0 , "identityProvider" : "nonidentity" , "ipAddress" : "2a09:bac0:15::814:7b37" , "isSuccessfulLogin" : 0 , "mtlsCertSerialId" : "" , "mtlsCommonName" : "" , "mtlsStatus" : "NONE" , "serviceTokenId" : "" , "userUuid" : "" } } ] } ] } } , "errors" : null }