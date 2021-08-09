JSON web tokens

Cloudflare Access uses JSON Web Tokens (JWTs) and their contents to confirm a user’s identity before allowing or denying access to sensitive resources. Cloudflare securely creates these tokens through the OAUTH or SAML integration between Cloudflare Access and the configured identity provider.

Two tokens are generated:

Team Domain Token : a token stored at the team domain that prevents a user from needing to login to each application. The token is stored as a cookie at your account's team domain, for example, https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com .

App Token: a token generated for each application that a user reaches. The token is stored as a cookie on the application, for example, https://jira.site.com .

You can use the JWT created by Cloudflare Access to validate requests on your origin.

Best practices Only validate tokens using the external endpoint, rather than saving the public key as a hard-coded value. Cloudflare signs both tokens with a key pair that you can validate using the corresponding public certificate, available at an external endpoint. As a security best practice, Cloudflare rotates the key pair in use periodically. Do not only look for the first certificate of the two in the list. The ordering of which certificate is current will change. It is possible that clock skew between your server and Cloudflare's would result in a failure when validating a token's IAT or NBF fields. A grace period can help prevent downtime if that is the case.

​ Manual verification

Run this command: curl -s https:// < your team domain > /cdn-cgi/access/certs | jq .keys [ 0 ] | lokey to pem -----BEGIN PUBLIC KEY----- MIIBIjANBgkqhkiG9w0BAQEFAAOCAQ8AMIIBCgKCAQEA01SvMv4TgFIECQgzHaRL DGVaKhRQHjgdiSOpbqhHQMdcNtBIM0HAQbrs7YS6sQCCdZC5wCvlq3xgqdU5J6k YI5OCSsIWXKkobAl6PbXHdN0bJximeiHGa3O0hMREP6RKBoI6ayNmZ3WlVGWY 6ie47KGqN69l7fPKyZvszb4GdpxE0r8gllZZwIuPjzlghXRlrkaP48ucQwo+tq PSSdDdW57TCFmy+G547W5iWZWJIeNkfVu9t6FktvCwSZ1ekum3X7IQcd0O0DWSR Aj9tzNDPkzOeSFxmQkKpWs8Qw7ZBIfLOsO3DCH6VPNhS2cqhw1AAMunh8alDKQU aQIDAQAB -----END PUBLIC KEY----- If an error occurs while running lokey , install the Python six External link icon Open external link library, and try again: $ pip install six==1.10.0 Go to jwt.io External link icon Open external link. Select the RS256 algorithm. Paste the JWT into the field on the left. Enter the public key in the Public Key field. Ensure that the signature says verified.

​ Programmatic verification

Before you start Click the Settings button to copy the AUD tag from your Access app on your Cloudflare dashboard in the Edit Access Policy dialog box: Certificate URL: https://<Your Team Domain>/cdn-cgi/access/certs JWT Issuer: https://<Your Team Domain>

​ Golang example

package main import ( "context" "fmt" "net/http" "github.com/coreos/go-oidc" ) var ( ctx = context . TODO ( ) teamDomain = "https://test.cloudflareaccess.com" certsURL = fmt . Sprintf ( "%s/cdn-cgi/access/certs" , teamDomain ) policyAUD = "4714c1358e65fe4b408ad6d432a5f878f08194bdb4752441fd56faefa9b2b6f2" config = & oidc . Config { ClientID : policyAUD , } keySet = oidc . NewRemoteKeySet ( ctx , certsURL ) verifier = oidc . NewVerifier ( teamDomain , keySet , config ) ) func VerifyToken ( next http . Handler ) http . Handler { fn := func ( w http . ResponseWriter , r * http . Request ) { headers := r . Header accessJWT := headers . Get ( "Cf-Access-Jwt-Assertion" ) if accessJWT == "" { w . WriteHeader ( http . StatusUnauthorized ) w . Write ( [ ] byte ( "No token on the request" ) ) return } ctx := r . Context ( ) _ , err := verifier . Verify ( ctx , accessJWT ) if err != nil { w . WriteHeader ( http . StatusUnauthorized ) w . Write ( [ ] byte ( fmt . Sprintf ( "Invalid token: %s" , err . Error ( ) ) ) ) return } next . ServeHTTP ( w , r ) } return http . HandlerFunc ( fn ) } func MainHandler ( ) http . Handler { return http . HandlerFunc ( func ( w http . ResponseWriter , r * http . Request ) { w . Write ( [ ] byte ( "welcome" ) ) } ) } func main ( ) { http . Handle ( "/" , VerifyToken ( MainHandler ( ) ) ) http . ListenAndServe ( ":3000" , nil ) }

​ Python example

pip install the following:

flask

requests

PyJWT

from flask import Flask , request import requests import jwt import json import os app = Flask ( __name__ ) POLICY_AUD = os . getenv ( "POLICY_AUD" ) TEAM_DOMAIN = os . getenv ( "TEAM_DOMAIN" ) CERTS_URL = "{}/cdn-cgi/access/certs" . format ( TEAM_DOMAIN ) def _get_public_keys ( ) : """ Returns: List of RSA public keys usable by PyJWT. """ r = requests . get ( CERTS_URL ) public_keys = [ ] jwk_set = r . json ( ) for key_dict in jwk_set [ 'keys' ] : public_key = jwt . algorithms . RSAAlgorithm . from_jwk ( json . dumps ( key_dict ) ) public_keys . append ( public_key ) return public_keys def verify_token ( f ) : """ Decorator that wraps a Flask API call to verify the CF Access JWT """ def wrapper ( ) : token = '' if 'CF_Authorization' in request . cookies : token = request . cookies [ 'CF_Authorization' ] else : return "missing required cf authorization token" , 403 keys = _get_public_keys ( ) valid_token = False for key in keys : try : jwt . decode ( token , key = key , audience = POLICY_AUD , algorithms = [ 'RS256' ] ) valid_token = True break except : pass if not valid_token : return "invalid token" , 403 return f ( ) return wrapper @app . route ( '/' ) @verify_token def hello_world ( ) : return 'Hello, World!' if __name__ == '__main__' : app . run ( )

​ JWT contents

JWTs contain three Base64-URL, separated by dots:

Header

Payload

Signature

A typical JWT looks like this:

eyJhbGciOiJSUzI1NiIsImtpZCI6IjkzMzhhYmUxYmFmMmZlNDkyZjY0 . eyJhdWQiOlsiOTdlMmFhZ TEyMDEyMWY5MDJkZjhiYzk5ZmMzNDU5MTNh . zLYsHmLEginAQUXdygQo08gLTExWNXsN4jBc6PKdB

JWTs generated by Access are available in a request header as Cf-Access-Jwt-Assertion and as cookies as CF_Authorization . When not using Cloudflare Tunnel, the tokens must be validated by the application to ensure the authenticity of the token and the security of the origin. Validation of the header alone is not sufficient — the JWT and signature must be confirmed to avoid identity spoofing. Cloudflare signs the JWT using the RSA Signature with SHA-256 ( RS256 ). RS256 follows an asymmetric algorithm; a private key signs the JWTs and a separate public key verifies the signature.

When you configure Access, the public certificates are available at this URL, where your-team-name is your team name: https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/certs .

{ "alg" : "RS256" , "kid" : "9338abe1baf2fe492f646a736f25afbf7b025e35c627be4f60c414d4c73069b8" , "typ" : "JWT" }

The header contains the encoding algorithm. kid identifies the key used to sign tokens. Typ designates the token format.

{ "aud" : [ "97e2aae120121f902df8bc99fc345913ab186d174f3079ea729236766b2e7c4a" ] , "email" : "admin@example.com" , "exp" : 1519418214 , "iat" : 1519331815 , "iss" : "https://drawbridge.cloudflareaccess.com" , "nonce" : "1d8083f708a47982296f2d9896d70f207a27938f026540c392b903e5fdf4d6e9" , "sub" : "ca639bb9-26ab-42e5-b9bf-3aea27b331fd" }

The payload contains the actual claim and user information to pass to the application.

aud identifies the application to which the JWT is issued. Our example uses test.example.com.

identifies the application to which the JWT is issued. Our example uses test.example.com. email contains the email address of the authenticated user.

contains the email address of the authenticated user. sub contains the identifier of the authenticated user.

contains the identifier of the authenticated user. iss the issuer is the application’s Cloudflare Access Domain URL.

the issuer is the application’s Cloudflare Access Domain URL. iat and exp are the issuance and expiration timestamps.

and exp are the issuance and expiration timestamps. nonce is the session identifier.

is the session identifier. identity_nonce is available in the Application Token and can be used to query all group membership for a given user.

is available in the Application Token and can be used to query all group membership for a given user. custom contains SAML attributes in the Application Token specified by an administrator in the identity provider configuration.

To generate the signature, the encoded header, encoded payload, and the algorithm specified in the header are signed using the Cloudflare Access private key. Users validate the token using the public key.

Cloudflare includes the JWT with all authenticated requests in two places:

The response header Cf-Access-Jwt-Assertion

The cookie CF_Authorization

Visit jwt.io External link icon Open external link for more information on JWTs.

​ User Identity

After a visitor authenticates to Cloudflare Access, all subsequent requests to the application server contain a Cf-Access-Authenticated-User-Email header with the authenticated user. Our example uses user@example.com .

This allows you to identify the user currently logged in. It is critical to ensure that only Cloudflare can send requests to the origin when relying on this header. Even so, validating the header alone is not sufficient. JWTs and signatures must be confirmed to avoid identity spoofing.

Based on security requirements, you can allow users to have longer or shorter sessions than the default. The longer the user session, the less frequently they need to log in, but long sessions remain valid if the user doesn’t log out.

You can set the Session Duration on the Settings page of the Edit Access Policy dialog box in the Access app on your Cloudflare dashboard.

Click Revoke existing tokens to revoke JWTs associated with the selected policy.

​ Groups within a JWT

The JWT created by Cloudflare Access contains the user identity and also a mechanism for your application to identify the user's SSO group membership. For example, your application can validate that a given user is a member of an Okta or AzureAD group like Finance-Team or Eng .

Requests sent to the origin contain the JWT in a header, Cf-Access-Jwt-Assertion , as well as a cookie in the user's browser titled CF_Authorization . If your application retrieves that cookie, it can then make a request to https://<teamDomain>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/get-identity , where the teamDomain is your account's team domain. The request should be structured as follows:

curl - H 'cookie: CF_Authorization=<users token>' https : / / < teamDomain > . cloudflareaccess . com / cdn - cgi / access / get - identity

The response will be structured as JSON:

{ "groups" : [ { "id" : "02fk6b3p3majl10" , "email" : "finance@cloudflaredemo.com" , "name" : "FinanceTeam" } , { "id" : "04k668n318e7vu5" , "email" : "eng@cloudflaredemo.com" , "name" : "Eng" } ] }

Alternatively, organizations using SAML providers can specify attributes to be included directly inside of the Application Token sent to the origin. To do so, add the desired attributes in the SAML attributes section of the identity provider configuration. Cloudflare Access will attempt to add as many attributes as possible before capping the list to avoid size issues. Access attempts to add attributes in the order they are listed.

​ Support Additional OIDC Claims with your JWT

Access allows you to add additional OIDC claims (if supported by your IdP) to your JWT for enhanced verification. This can be configured for the OpenID authentication option under Optional Configurations.