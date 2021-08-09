GitHub

Cloudflare for Teams allows your to connect to your applications using their GitHub login. Administrators can build rules for specific individuals or using GitHub organizations. You do not need to have a GitHub organization to use the integration.

​ Set up GitHub Access

To configure GitHub access in both GitHub and Cloudflare for Teams:

Log into GitHub. Go to your account Settings > Developer Settings, select OAuth Apps and click Register a new application. The Register a new OAuth application window displays. Enter an Application name. You users willsee this name on the login page. Enter your team domain in the Homepage URL field. For example, https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com In the GitHub Authorization callback URL field, enter your team domain and add this to the end of the path: /cdn-cgi/access/callback . For example: https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/callback Click Register application. Copy the Client ID and Client Secret. On the Teams dashboard, navigate to Settings > Authentication. Under Login methods, click Add new. Choose GitHub on the next page. Paste in the Client ID and Client secret. Click Save.

To test that your connection is working, navigate to Authentication > Login methods and click Test next to GitHub.

If you have GitHub two-factor authentication enabled, you will need to first login to GitHub directly and return to Access.

​ Example API Configuration