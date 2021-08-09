Generic OIDC
Cloudflare Access has a generic OpenID Connect (OIDC) connector to help you integrate IdPs not already set in Access.
Setting up a generic OIDC
To set up a generic OIDC:
Visit your identity provider and create a client/app.
When creating a client/app, your IdP may request an authorized redirect URI. Enter your team domain followed by this callback at the end of the path:
/cdn-cgi/access/callback. For example:https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/callback
Copy the content of these fields:
Client ID
Client secret
Auth URL: The
authorization_endpointURL of your IdP
Token URL: The token_endpoint URL of your IdP
Certificate URL: The
jwks_uriendpoint of your IdP to allow the IdP keys to sign the tokens
You can find these values on your identity provider’s OIDC discovery endpoint. Some providers call this the “well-known URL.”
On the Teams dashboard, navigate to Settings > Authentication.
Under Login methods, click Add new.
Choose OpenID Connect on the next page.
In the Name field, enter your IdP. Then, paste in the Client ID and Client secret.
Click Save.
To test that your connection is working, navigate to Authentication > Login methods and click Test next to the login method you want to test.
On success, a confirmation screen displays.
Example API Configuration
{ "config": { "client_id": "<your client id>", "client_secret": "<your client secret>", "auth_url": "https://accounts.google.com/o/oauth2/auth", "token_url": "https://accounts.google.com/o/oauth2/token", "certs_url": "https://www.googleapis.com/oauth2/v3/certs", }, "type": "oidc", "name": "Generic Google"}