Set up your first tunnel

First, download cloudflared on your machine. Visit the downloads page to find the right package for your OS.

Next, rename the executable to cloudflared.exe , and then open PowerShell. Change directory to your Downloads folder and run .\cloudflared.exe --version . It should output the version of cloudflared . Note that cloudflared.exe could be cloudflared-windows-amd64.exe or cloudflared-windows-386.exe if you haven't renamed it.

Replace the path in the example with the specifics of your Downloads directory:

PS C:\Users\Administrator\Downloads\cloudflared-stable-windows-amd64> .\cloudflared.exe --version

​ Build from source

You can also build the latest version of cloudflared from source with the following steps:

$ git clone https://github.com/cloudflare/cloudflared.git $ cd cloudflared $ make cloudflared $ go install github.com/cloudflare/cloudflared/cmd/cloudflared

Depending on where you installed cloudflared , you can move it to a known path as well.