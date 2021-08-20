Set up your first tunnel
Follow this step-by-step guide to getting your first tunnel up and running. Before you start, make sure you:
1. Download and install
cloudflared
Windows
First, download
cloudflared on your machine. Visit the downloads page to find the right package for your OS.
Next, rename the executable to
cloudflared.exe, and then open PowerShell. Change directory to your Downloads folder and run
.\cloudflared.exe --version. It should output the version of
cloudflared. Note that
cloudflared.exe could be
cloudflared-windows-amd64.exe or
cloudflared-windows-386.exe if you haven't renamed it.
Replace the path in the example with the specifics of your Downloads directory:
PS C:\Users\Administrator\Downloads\cloudflared-stable-windows-amd64> .\cloudflared.exe --version
Build from source
You can also build the latest version of
cloudflared from source with the following steps:
$ git clone https://github.com/cloudflare/cloudflared.git$ cd cloudflared$ make cloudflared$ go install github.com/cloudflare/cloudflared/cmd/cloudflared
Depending on where you installed
cloudflared, you can move it to a known path as well.
mv /root/cloudflared/cloudflared /usr/bin/cloudflared
macOS
The first step to creating a tunnel is to download and install
cloudflared on your machine.
$ brew install cloudflare/cloudflare/cloudflared
Alternatively, you can download the latest Darwin amd64 release directly.
Linux
First, download
cloudflared on your machine. Visit the downloads page to find the right package for your OS.
Next, install
cloudflared.
.deb install
Use the deb package manager to install
cloudflared on compatible machines.
amd64 / x86-64 is used in this example.
wget -q https://github.com/cloudflare/cloudflared/releases/latest/download/cloudflared-linux-amd64.deb dpkg -i cloudflared-linux-amd64.deb
.rpm install
Use the rpm package manager to install
cloudflared on compatible machines.
amd64 / x86-64 is used in this example.
wget -q https://github.com/cloudflare/cloudflared/releases/latest/download/cloudflared-linux-x86_64.rpm
Build from source
You can also build the latest version of
cloudflared from source with the following steps.
$ git clone https://github.com/cloudflare/cloudflared.git$ cd cloudflared$ make cloudflared$ go install github.com/cloudflare/cloudflared/cmd/cloudflared
Depending on where you installed
cloudflared, you can move it to a known path as well.
mv /root/cloudflared/cloudflared /usr/bin/cloudflared
2. Authenticate
cloudflared
$ cloudflared tunnel login
Running this command will:
- Open a browser window and prompt you to log into your Cloudflare account. After logging into your account, select your hostname.
- Generate a cert.pem file. The
cert.pemfile contains account-wide credentials.
3. Create a tunnel and give it a name
$ cloudflared tunnel create <NAME>
Running this command will:
- Create a tunnel by establishing a persistent relationship between the name you provide and a UUID for your tunnel. At this point, no connection is active within the tunnel yet.
- Generate a credentials file.
- Create a subdomain of
.cfargotunnel.com.
From the output of the command, take note of the tunnel’s UUID and the path to your tunnel’s credentials file.
4. Create a configuration file
Create a configuration file in your
.cloudflared directory using any text editor. This file will configure the tunnel to route traffic from a given origin to the hostname of your choice.
Add the following fields to the file:
If you’re connecting an application
url: http://localhost:8000tunnel: <Tunnel-UUID>credentials-file: /root/.cloudflared/6ff42ae2-765d-4adf-8112-31c55c1551ef.json
If you’re connecting a network
tunnel: <Tunnel-UUID>credentials-file: /root/.cloudflared/6ff42ae2-765d-4adf-8112-31c55c1551ef.json
5. Start routing traffic
Now assign a CNAME record that points traffic to your tunnel subdomain. This record will be easier to remember and share.
$ cloudflared tunnel route dns <UUID or NAME> <hostname>
You can confirm that the route has been successfully established by running:
$ cloudflared tunnel route ip show
6. Run the tunnel
Run the tunnel to proxy incoming traffic from the Tunnel to any number of services running locally on your origin.
$ cloudflared tunnel --config path/config.yaml run <UUID or NAME>
You can also run the tunnel without a configuration file. To do that, run it by adding the necessary flags after the
run command and before the name or UUID. For example, running your tunnel with this command way will route all traffic to the given URL:
$ cloudflared tunnel run --url localhost:3000 <NAME or UUID>
Cloudflare Tunnel can install itself as a system service on Linux and Windows and as a launch agent on macOS. For more information, refer to Run as a service.
7. Check the tunnel
Your tunnel configuration is complete! Navigate to Access > Tunnels on the Teams Dashboard to see your tunnel listed as active. If you want to see a list of active tunnels directly from your CLI, you can run:
$ cloudflared tunnel list