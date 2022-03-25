Access Audit logs

Cloudflare Access generates two types of audit logs:

Authentication audit logs maintain a record of authentication events.

maintain a record of authentication events. Per-request audit logs record HTTP requests to protected URI paths.

​​ Authentication Audit Logs

Cloudflare logs an Access authentication event whenever a user or service attempts to log in to an application, whether the attempt succeeds or not.

Authentication events do not capture actions the user takes once they have authenticated.

Access retains authentication logs for six months.

​​ Where to find Access Audit Logs

Access audit logs are available in the Logs section of the Zero Trust dashboard. Access provides the following view types of the logs:

User : All unique users with at least one successful login during the current calendar month.

: All unique users with at least one successful login during the current calendar month. Access Audit Log : Changes made to Access policies across the account.

: Changes made to Access policies across the account. Access Requests: All authentication attempts. Details include the identity provider or login method and the IP address of the user.

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<account_id>/access/logs/access_requests?direction=desc&limit=15&page=1

Access authentication logs contain the following fields:

Field Description user_email The email address of the authenticating user. ip_address The IP address of the authenticating user. app_uid The unique identifier for the protected application. add_domain The URL of the protected application. action The event that occurred, such as a login attempt. allowed The result of the authentication event. created_at The event timestamp. connection The IdP used to authenticate. country The country associated with the user’s IP address. ray_id A unique identifier for every request through Cloudflare. app_type The type specifies if the app is self-hosted or SaaS.

​​ Access Requests Audit API endpoint

The Access Requests Audit External link icon Open external link API endpoint provides a custom URL to export audit log events for your account.

GET accounts/:identifier/access/logs/access_requests

​​ Optional fields

Name /type Description/example Constraints limit (number) Limit the number of results 25 . - direction (string) Change the direction of the chronological sorting "desc" . default value: desc , valid values: desc , asc since (date-time string) The time the query begins "2020-07-01T05:20:00Z" . read only until (date-time string) The time the query ends "2020-10-01T05:20:00Z" . read only

​​ Per-Request Audit Logs

Users who have authenticated through Access have access to authorized URL paths for the duration of their session. Cloudflare provides several ways to audit these requests.

A video guide is also available: