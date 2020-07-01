Access Audit logs

Cloudflare Access generates two types of audit logs:

Authentication audit logs maintain a record of authentication events.

maintain a record of authentication events. Per-request audit logs record HTTP requests to protected URI paths.

​ Authentication Audit Logs

Cloudflare logs an Access authentication event whenever a user or service attempts to log in to an application, whether the attempt succeeds or not.

Authentication events do not capture actions the user takes once they've authenticated.

Access retains authentication logs for 6 months.

​ Where to find Access Audit Logs

Access audit logs are available in the Logs section of the Cloudflare for Teams dashboard. Access provides the following view types of the logs:

User : all unique users with at least one successful login during the current calendar month.

: all unique users with at least one successful login during the current calendar month. Access Audit Log : Changes made to Access policies across the account.

: Changes made to Access policies across the account. Access Requests: All authentication attempts. Details include the identity provider or login method and the IP address of the user.

https : / / api . cloudflare . com / client / v4 / accounts / < account_id > / access / logs / access_requests ? direction = desc & limit = 15 & page = 1

Access authentication logs contain the following fields:

Field Description user_email The email address of the authenticating user ip_address The IP address of the authenticating user app_uid The unique identifier for the protected application add_domain The URL of the protected application action The event that occurred, such as a login attempt allowed The result of the authentication event. created_at The event timestamp. connection The IdP used to authenticate. country The country associated with the user’s IP address ray_id A unique identifier for every request through Cloudflare app_type Specifies if the app is self-hosted or SaaS

​ Access Requests Audit API endpoint

The Access Requests Audit External link icon Open external link API endpoint provides a custom URL to export audit log events for your account.

GET accounts / : identifier / access / logs / access_requests

​ Optional fields

Name /type Description/example Constraints limit (number) Limit the number of results 25 - direction (string) Change the direction of the chronological sorting. "desc" default value: desc , valid values: desc , asc since (date-time string) The time on which to begin query "2020-07-01T05:20:00Z" read only until (date-time string) The time on which to end qeury "2020-10-01T05:20:00Z" read only

curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/699d98642c564d2e855e9661899b7252/access/logs/access_requests?limit=25&direction=desc&since=2020-07-01T05:20:00Z&until=2020-10-01T05:20:00Z" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: user@example.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: c2547eb745079dac9320b638f5e225cf483cc5cfdda41" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json"

{ "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] , "result" : [ { "user_email" : "michelle@example.com" , "ip_address" : "198.41.129.166" , "app_uid" : "df7e2w5f-02b7-4d9d-af26-8d1988fca630" , "app_domain" : "test.example.com/admin" , "action" : "login" , "connection" : "saml" , "allowed" : false , "created_at" : "2014-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z" , "ray_id" : "187d944c61940c77" } ] }

​ Per-Request Audit Logs

Users who have authenticated through Access have access to authorized URL paths for the duration of their session. Cloudflare provides several ways to audit these requests.

A video guide is also available:

​ Cloudflare logging

Enterprise customers have access to detailed logs of HTTP requests, on their Cloudflare dashboard. Enterprise customers also have access to Cloudflare's Logpush service, which can be configured from the Cloudflare Dashboard or API (for more information about Cloudflare HTTP logging, see the Cloudflare Logs External link icon Open external link section).

Once a member of your team authenticates to reach a resource behind Access, Cloudflare generates a token for that user that contains their SSO identity. The token is structured as a JSON Web Token (JWT). Cloudflare relies on an RSA Signature with SHA-256, or RS256, an asymmetric algorithm, to perform that signature. Cloudflare also makes the public key available, so that you can validate their authenticity, as well.

When a user requests a given URL, Access appends the user identity from that token as a request header, which we then log as the request passes through our network. Your team can collect these logs in your preferred third-party Security information and event management (SIEM) software or storage destination by using the Cloudflare Logpush External link icon Open external link platform.

Cloudflare Logpush can be used to gather and send specific request headers from the requests made to sites behind Access. Once enabled, you can then configure the destination where Cloudflare should send these logs. When enabled with the Access user identity field, the logs will export to your systems as JSON similar to the logs below.

{ "ClientIP" : "198.51.100.206" , "ClientRequestHost" : "jira.widgetcorp.tech" , "ClientRequestMethod" : "GET" , "ClientRequestURI" : "/secure/Dashboard/jspa" , "ClientRequestUserAgent" : "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_14_6) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/78.0.3904.87 Safari/537.36" , "EdgeEndTimestamp" : "2019-11-10T09:51:07Z" , "EdgeResponseBytes" : 4600 , "EdgeResponseStatus" : 200 , "EdgeStartTimestamp" : "2019-11-10T09:51:07Z" , "RayID" : "5y1250bcjd621y99" "RequestHeaders" : { "cf-access-user" : "srhea" } , } { "ClientIP" : "198.51.100.206" , "ClientRequestHost" : "jira.widgetcorp.tech" , "ClientRequestMethod" : "GET" , "ClientRequestURI" : "/browse/EXP-12" , "ClientRequestUserAgent" : "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_14_6) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/78.0.3904.87 Safari/537.36" , "EdgeEndTimestamp" : "2019-11-10T09:51:27Z" , "EdgeResponseBytes" : 4570 , "EdgeResponseStatus" : 200 , "EdgeStartTimestamp" : "2019-11-10T09:51:27Z" , "RayID" : "yzrCqUhRd6DVz72a" "RequestHeaders" : { "cf-access-user" : "srhea" } , }

Using the cf-access-user field In addition to the HTTP request fields available in Cloudflare Enterprise logging, requests made to applications behind Access include the cf-access-user field, which contains the user identity string. This offers another tool for auditing user behavior. Keep in mind that Access does not log all interactions. For example, per-request audit logs can indicate that a specific user visited domain.com/admin and then domain.com/admin/ panel, but the logs can only identify user interactions that result in a new HTTP request.

​ Cloudflare logpush integration

Access integrates with the Cloudflare Logpush API, so you can export per-request audit logs to third-party Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tools.

Cloudflare Logpush pushes Enterprise customers' HTTP request logs, including Access user identity, to a cloud storage provider every 5 minutes.

For instructions on setting up Logpush, see Manage the Logpush API External link icon Open external link.