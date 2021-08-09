Configure Zendesk SSO with Access for SaaS
This tutorial covers how to configure Zendesk SSO with Access for SaaS.
⏲️ Time to complete:
20 minutes
Configure Zendesk and Cloudflare
To begin, navigate to your Zendesk administrator dashboard, typically available at
<yourdomain>.zendesk.com/admin/security/sso.
In a separate tab or window, open the Cloudflare for Teams Dashboard and navigate to Access > Applications.
Select SaaS as the application type to begin creating a SaaS application.
Copy the following fields from your Zendesk account and input them in the Cloudflare for Teams application configuration:
- Assertion Consumer Service URL. This URL appears as
SAML SSO URLin your Zendesk account.
- Entity ID:
https://yoursubdomain.zendesk.com
- NameID: Email
- Assertion Consumer Service URL. This URL appears as
Configure these Attribute Statements to include a user’s first and last name:
<Cloudflare Firstname attribute name>=>
http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/ws/2005/05/identity/claims/givenname
<Cloudflare Last name attribute name>=>
http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/ws/2005/05/identity/claims/surname
Additional Attributes can also be synchronized with Zendesk.
Create an Access policy to determine who can access Zendesk.
Copy the Cloudflare IdP values and add them to the following Zendesk Fields:
- SSO Endpoint => SAML SSO URL
- Public Key => Certificate Fingerprint
Go to
https://<yourdomain>.zendesk.com/admin/security/staff_membersand enable External Authentication > Single Sign On.
Users should now be able to log into Zendesk if their Email address exists in the Zendesk user list.