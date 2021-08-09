Configure Zendesk SSO with Access for SaaS

To begin, navigate to your Zendesk administrator dashboard, typically available at <yourdomain>.zendesk.com/admin/security/sso .

In a separate tab or window, open the Cloudflare for Teams Dashboard External link icon Open external link and navigate to Access > Applications .

Select SaaS as the application type to begin creating a SaaS application.

Copy the following fields from your Zendesk account and input them in the Cloudflare for Teams application configuration:

Configure these Attribute Statements to include a user’s first and last name:

<Cloudflare Firstname attribute name> => http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/ws/2005/05/identity/claims/givenname

=> <Cloudflare Last name attribute name> => http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/ws/2005/05/identity/claims/surname

Additional Attributes External link icon Open external link can also be synchronized with Zendesk.

This step is optional. If the name is not provided, Zendesk will [use the user’s email address as their name](https://support.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/203663676#topic_dzb_gl5_2v))