Build secure access policies

With Cloudflare Zero Trust, you can apply granular security policies to all traffic proxied from the user device to your private network. Policies can key off of domain name, user identity, device posture, SNI, IP address, port, protocol, and other attributes. Building simple, well-structured policies is an important factor in having a secure organization with a manageable workflow.

By the end of this module, you will be able to:

Create Zero Trust policies to secure access to your private network.

Enforce WARP client session timeouts.

Discover Shadow IT within your private network.

