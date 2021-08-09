Technical limitations

This lists covers limitations for rules, applications, fields, and other features.

All values are per organization.

Feature Limit Applications count 500 Group size 1000 Group count 50 Email addresses per rule 1000 IP addresses per rule 1000 Application name length (characters) 350 Group count 300 Group name length (characters) 350 mTLS root certificates count 50 Service Tokens count 500 mTLS certificates name length (characters) 350 Service Token name length 350 IdP count 50 IdP name length (characters) 350 Application URL length (characters) <= 63 Team Domain max length (characters) <= 63 Lists: total number of lists 100 Locations 250 Rules count per application 1000 Rules count per group 1000 HTTP rule limit 1000 DNS rule limit 1000 HTTP Logpush jobs 5 DNS Logpush jobs 5

​ Cloudflare Tunnel limitations

All values are per account.