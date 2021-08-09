Technical limitations
This lists covers limitations for rules, applications, fields, and other features.
All values are per organization.
|Feature
|Limit
|Applications count
|500
|Group size
|1000
|Group count
|50
|Email addresses per rule
|1000
|IP addresses per rule
|1000
|Application name length (characters)
|350
|Group count
|300
|Group name length (characters)
|350
|mTLS root certificates count
|50
|Service Tokens count
|500
|mTLS certificates name length (characters)
|350
|Service Token name length
|350
|IdP count
|50
|IdP name length (characters)
|350
|Application URL length (characters)
|<= 63
|Team Domain max length (characters)
|<= 63
|Lists: total number of lists
|100
|Locations
|250
|Rules count per application
|1000
|Rules count per group
|1000
|HTTP rule limit
|1000
|DNS rule limit
|1000
|HTTP Logpush jobs
|5
|DNS Logpush jobs
|5
Cloudflare Tunnel limitations
All values are per account.
|Feature
|Limit
|Replicas per Tunnel
|100