Technical limitations

This lists covers limitations for rules, applications, fields, and other features.

All values are per organization.

FeatureLimit
Applications count500
Group size1000
Group count50
Email addresses per rule1000
IP addresses per rule1000
Application name length (characters)350
Group count300
Group name length (characters)350
mTLS root certificates count50
Service Tokens count500
mTLS certificates name length (characters)350
Service Token name length350
IdP count50
IdP name length (characters)350
Application URL length (characters)<= 63
Team Domain max length (characters)<= 63
Lists: total number of lists100
Locations250
Rules count per application1000
Rules count per group1000
HTTP rule limit1000
DNS rule limit1000
HTTP Logpush jobs5
DNS Logpush jobs5

Cloudflare Tunnel limitations

All values are per account.

FeatureLimit
Replicas per Tunnel100