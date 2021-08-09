Get started

Once you've created your Cloudflare account, navigate to the sign-up link External link icon Open external link .

On the Welcome page, click Next .

Choose your team name . This name will be used to generate a team domain that will be shared across the applications you'll protect behind Cloudflare for Teams.

Click Next . We'll show you a summary of the payment plan you've selected; you now have the opportunity to go back and choose a different plan or click Proceed to payment .

As a last step, enter your payment details and click Purchase . For Free customers, credit cards will not be charged.

Welcome to the Cloudflare for Teams dashboard! Your account has been created. You can now explore a list of one-click actions we've designed to help you kickstart your experience with Teams.

For example, if you've purchased one of the Teams bundle plans, you can: