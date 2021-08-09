Get started
Setting up Cloudflare for Teams takes only a couple of minutes. You will need to complete these three steps:
- Choose a team name.
- Choose a plan.
- Adding your payment details (also required for customers on the Free plan).
Let's walk through the setup flow!
Once you've created your Cloudflare account, navigate to the sign-up link.
Log in with your Cloudflare credentials.
Click on the Teams icon.
On the Welcome page, click Next.
Choose your team name. This name will be used to generate a team domain that will be shared across the applications you'll protect behind Cloudflare for Teams.
Click Next.
Choose a payment plan.
Click Next. We'll show you a summary of the payment plan you've selected; you now have the opportunity to go back and choose a different plan or click Proceed to payment.
As a last step, enter your payment details and click Purchase. For Free customers, credit cards will not be charged.
Welcome to the Cloudflare for Teams dashboard! Your account has been created. You can now explore a list of one-click actions we've designed to help you kickstart your experience with Teams.
For example, if you've purchased one of the Teams bundle plans, you can:
And so much more. Happy exploring!
Tutorials
Once you've created your account, you can start exploring Cloudflare for Teams. We recommend reviewing the Cloudflare for Teams Tutorials section to begin adding new features.