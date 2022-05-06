Set up Network filtering

Secure Web Gateway allows you to inspect Network traffic and control which websites and non-HTTP applications users can access.

​​ 1. Connect to Gateway

​​ Connect devices

To filter network traffic from a device such as a laptop or phone:

​​ Connect private networks

To filter traffic from private networks, refer to the Cloudflare Tunnel guide .

​​ 2. Verify device connectivity

In the Zero Trust dashboard External link icon Open external link , navigate to Settings > Network. Under Gateway logging, enable activity logging for all Network logs. On your WARP-enabled device, open a browser and visit any website. Determine the Source IP for your device: Open the WARP client settings. Navigate to Preferences > General. Note the Public IP. In the Zero Trust dashboard, navigate to Logs > Gateway > Network. Before building Network policies, make sure you see Network logs from the Source IP assigned to your device.

​​ 3. Add recommended policies

To create a new DNS policy, navigate to Gateway > Policies > DNS in the Zero Trust dashboard. We recommend adding the following policy:

​​ Block all security risks

Block known threats such as Command & Control, Botnet and Malware based on Cloudflare’s threat intelligence.

Selector Operator Value Action Security categories in All security risks Block

​​ 4. Add optional policies

Refer to our list of common Network policies for other policies you may want to create.