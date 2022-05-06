Set up DNS filtering

Secure Web Gateway allows you to inspect DNS traffic and control which websites users can visit.

​​ 1. Connect to Gateway

​​ Connect devices

To filter DNS requests from an individual device such as a laptop or phone:

​​ Connect locations

To filter DNS requests from a location such as an office or data center:

Add the location to your Zero Trust dashboard. On your router, browser, or OS, forward DNS queries to the address shown in the location setup flow.

Gateway identifies locations differently depending on the DNS query protocol: IPv4 queries match to the source IP address. Under Gateway > Locations , ensure that the Source IPv4 Address parameter is correct for the location you want to apply policies to.

match to the source IP address. Under > , ensure that the parameter is correct for the location you want to apply policies to. IPv6, DOT, or DOH queries match to the unique DNS forwarding address assigned to the location. Ensure that your DNS resolver is configured for the location you want to apply policies to.

​​ 2. Verify device connectivity

In the Zero Trust dashboard External link icon Open external link , navigate to Settings > Network. Under Gateway logging, enable activity logging for all DNS logs. On your WARP-enabled device, open a browser and visit any website. In the Zero Trust dashboard, navigate to Logs > Gateway > DNS. Before building DNS policies, make sure you see DNS queries from the email associated with your device.

​​ 3. Add recommended policies

To create a new DNS policy, navigate to Gateway > Policies > DNS in the Zero Trust dashboard. We recommend adding the following policy:

​​ Block all security risks

Block known threats such as Command & Control, Botnet and Malware based on Cloudflare’s threat intelligence.

Selector Operator Value Action Security categories in All security risks Block

​​ 4. Add optional policies

Refer to our list of common DNS policies for other policies you may want to create.