Log the payload of matched rules

Data Loss Prevention allows you to log the data that triggered a specific DLP policy. This data is stored in the portion of the HTTP request known as the payload. Payload logging is especially useful when diagnosing the behavior of DLP rules. Since the values that triggered a rule may contain sensitive data, they are encrypted with a customer-provided public key so that only you can examine them later. The stored data will include a redacted version of the match, plus 20 characters of additional context on both sides of the match.

​​ 1. Generate a key pair

Follow these instructions to generate a public/private key pair in the command line.

​​ 2. Upload the public key to Cloudflare

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to Settings > Network. In the DLP Payload Encryption public key field, paste your public key. Select Save.

The matching private key is required to view logs. If you lose your private key, you will need to generate and upload a new public key. The payload of new requests will be encrypted with the new public key.

​​ 3. Enable payload logging for a DLP policy

You can enable payload logging for any Allow or Block HTTP policy that uses the DLP Profile selector.

Go to Gateway > Firewall Policies > HTTP. Edit an existing Allow or Block DLP policy, or create a new policy. In the policy builder, scroll down to Configure policy settings and enable Log the payload of matched rules. Select Save.

Data Loss Prevention will now store a portion of the payload for HTTP requests that match this policy.

​​ 4. View payload logs

Go to Logs > Gateway > HTTP. Navigate to the DLP log you are interested in reviewing and expand the row. Select Decrypt Payload Log. Enter your private key and select Decrypt.

You will see the ID of the matched DLP Profile followed by the decrypted payload. Neither the key nor the decrypted payload will be stored by Cloudflare.

​​ Data privacy