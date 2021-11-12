Extensions
Browser Isolation supports running native Chromium Web Extensions in the remote browser.
This capability allows extending tools that require DOM access (such as password managers and ad-blockers) to isolated pages.
Install an extension inside the remote browser
Prerequisite: Isolate Chrome Web Store
Installing extensions requires that the Chrome Web Store is isolated, first create an HTTP policy that isolates the Chrome Webstore (chrome.google.com).
Install an extension
- Navigate to https://chrome.google.com/webstore while isolated.
- Find and select your desired extension.
- Select "Add to Chrome".
- Approve the extension installation by selecting "Add extension".
Remote browser extensions are automatically reinstalled across isolated sessions.
Removing extensions from the remote browser
Extensions may be uninstalled within the remote browser from any isolated page.
- Navigate to any isolated webpage.
- Right click to open the context menu and select "Show isolation toolbar"
- Within the isolation toolbar on the bottom of the page, select the Jigsaw icon to open the extension manager.
- Select the hamburger icon for the desired extension to open the extension controls.
- Choose "Remove from Chromium..."
- Select "Remove" to confirm extension uninstallation.