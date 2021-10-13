Browser Isolation

Just like how you can use Gateway to allow or block traffic based on content categories or security threats, you can define Isolation policies to dynamically isolate websites based on identity, security threats or content. To build Browser Isolation policies, navigate to Policies > HTTP policies on the Teams Dashboard. In the rule builder, choose the Isolate or Do not Isolate actions to enable or disable isolation for certain websites or content.

When an HTTP policy applies the Isolate action, the user's web browser is transparently served an HTML compatible remote browser client. Isolation policies can be applied to requests that include Accept: text/html* . This allows Browser Isolation policies to co-exist with API traffic.

If you'd like to isolate all security threats, you can set up a policy with the following configuration:

Selector Operator Value Action Security Threats In All security threats Isolate

If instead you need to isolate specific hostnames, you can list the domains you'd like to isolate traffic to:

Selector Operator Value Action Host In example.com , example.net Isolate

Isolate identity providers for applications Existing cookies and sessions from non-isolated browsing are not sent to the remote browser. Websites that implement single sign on using third-party cookies will also need to be isolated. For example, if example.com authenticates using Google Workspace, you will also need to isolate the top level Google Workspace URLs External link icon Open external link.

​ Do Not Isolate

You can choose to disable isolation for certain destinations or categories. The following configuration disables isolation for traffic directed to example.com :

Selector Operator Value Action Host In example.com Do Not Isolate

Malware and zero-day threats are not the only security challenges administrators face with web browsers. The mass adoption of SaaS products has made the web browser the primary tool used to access data. Lack of control over both the application and the browser has left administrators little control over their data once it is delivered to an endpoint.

All the following settings can be applied to websites through Applications, Lists, Domain and Hostname expressions.

​ Disable copy / paste

Behavior . Prohibits users from copying and pasting content between a remote web page and their local machine.

. Prohibits users from copying and pasting content between a remote web page and their local machine. Use Case. Protect sensitive content in self-hosted or SaaS applications from data loss External link icon Open external link .

​ Disable printing

Behavior . Prohibits users from printing remote web pages to their local machine.

. Prohibits users from printing remote web pages to their local machine. Use Case. Protect sensitive content in self-hosted or SaaS applications from data loss External link icon Open external link .

​ Disable keyboard

Mouse input remains available (to allow users to navigate a website by following hyperlinks and scrolling). This does not prevent user input into third party virtual keyboards within a remote webpage.

Behavior . Prohibits users from performing keyboard input into the remote page.

. Prohibits users from performing keyboard input into the remote page. Use Case. Prevent users inputting sensitive information into unknown/untrusted websites.

​ Disable upload

This option does not prevent files being uploaded to websites from third party cloud file managers or files downloaded into the remote browser download bar from other isolated websites. To prevent files being uploaded from the remote browser into an isolated website use HTTP Policies to block by Upload Mime Type.

Behavior . Prohibits users from uploading files from their local machine into a remote web page.

. Prohibits users from uploading files from their local machine into a remote web page. Use Case. Protect sensitive data from being exfiltrated to unknown/untrusted websites.

​ Disable download

This option does not prevent files from being downloaded into the remote browser. To prevent files being downloaded into the remote browser use HTTP Policies to block by Download Mime Type.