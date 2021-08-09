❮ Back to FAQ

Getting started with Teams

​ How do I sign up for Teams?

You can sign up today at this link External link icon Open external link. Follow the onboarding steps, choose a team name and a payment plan, and start protecting your network in just a few minutes.

​ What's a team domain/team name?

Your team domain is a unique subdomain assigned to your Cloudflare account; for example, <your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com . Setting up a team domain is an essential step in your Teams configuration. This is where your users will find the apps you've secured behind Teams — displayed in the App Launcher — and will be able to make login requests to them. The customizable portion of your team domain is called team name. You can change this name at any time in the Teams dashboard, under the Authentication tab.

team name team domain your-team-name <your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com

​ How do I change my subscription plan?

To make changes to your subscription, visit the Billing section under Account on the Teams Dashboard External link icon Open external link. You can change or cancel your subscription at any time. Just remember - if you downgrade your plan during a billing cycle, your downgraded pricing will apply in the next billing cycle. If you upgrade during a billing cycle, you will be billed for the upgraded plan at the moment you select it.

​ How are active seats measured?

Cloudflare for Teams counts any unique user who authenticated in a calendar month as an active user. This resets at the beginning of each calendar month.

​ How do I know if my network is protected behind Teams?