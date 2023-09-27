Deploy Tunnels with Ansible and Terraform
Ansible is a software tool that enables at scale management of infrastructure. Ansible is agentless — all it needs to function is the ability to SSH to the target and Python installed on the target.
Ansible works alongside Terraform to streamline the Cloudflare Tunnel setup process. In this guide, you will use Terraform to deploy an SSH server on Google Cloud and create a locally-managed tunnel that makes the server available over the Internet. Terraform will automatically run an Ansible playbook that installs and configures
cloudflared on the server.
Prerequisites
To complete the steps in this guide, you will need:
- A Google Cloud Project and GCP CLI installed and authenticated.
- Basic knowledge of Terraform and Terraform installed.
- A zone on Cloudflare.
- A Cloudflare API token with
Cloudflare Tunneland
DNSpermissions.
1. Install Ansible
Refer to the Ansible installation instructions.
2. (Optional) Create an SSH key pair
Terraform and Ansible require an unencrypted SSH key to connect to the GCP server. If you do not already have a key, you can generate one as follows:
Open a terminal and type the following command:$ ssh-keygen -t rsa -f ~/.ssh/gcp_ssh -C <username in GCP>
When prompted for a passphrase, press Enter twice to leave it blank. Terraform cannot decode encrypted private keys.
Two files will be generated:
gcp_ssh which contains the private key, and
gcp_ssh.pub which contains the public key.
3. Create a configuration directory
Create a folder for your Terraform and Ansible configuration files:$ mkdir ansible-tunnel
Change to the new directory:$ cd ansible-tunnel
4. Create Terraform configuration files
Define input variables
The following variables will be passed into your GCP and Cloudflare configuration.
In your configuration directory, create a
.tffile:$ touch variables.tf
Open the file in a text editor and copy and paste the following:
variables.tf# GCP variablesvariable "gcp_project_id" {description = "Google Cloud Platform (GCP) project ID"type = string}variable "zone" {description = "Geographical zone for the GCP VM instance"type = string}variable "machine_type" {description = "Machine type for the GCP VM instance"type = string}# Cloudflare variablesvariable "cloudflare_zone" {description = "Domain used to expose the GCP VM instance to the Internet"type = string}variable "cloudflare_zone_id" {description = "Zone ID for your domain"type = string}variable "cloudflare_account_id" {description = "Account ID for your Cloudflare account"type = stringsensitive = true}variable "cloudflare_email" {description = "Email address for your Cloudflare account"type = stringsensitive = true}variable "cloudflare_token" {description = "Cloudflare API token created at https://dash.cloudflare.com/profile/api-tokens"type = stringsensitive = true}
Assign values to the variables
In your configuration directory, create a
.tfvarsfile:$ touch terraform.tfvars
Terraform will automatically use these variables if the file is named
terraform.tfvars, otherwise the variable file will need to be manually passed in.
Add the following variables to
terraform.tfvars. Be sure to modify the example with your own values.
terraform.tfvarscloudflare_zone = "example.com"cloudflare_zone_id = "023e105f4ecef8ad9ca31a8372d0c353"cloudflare_account_id = "372e67954025e0ba6aaa6d586b9e0b59"cloudflare_email = "[email protected]"cloudflare_token = "y3AalHS_E7Vabk3c3lX950F90_Xl7YtjSlzyFn_X"gcp_project_id = "testvm-123"zone = "us-central1-a"machine_type = "e2-medium"
Configure Terraform providers
You will need to declare the providers used to provision the infrastructure.
In your configuration directory, create a
.tffile:$ touch providers.tf
Add the following providers to
providers.tf. The
randomprovider is used to generate a tunnel secret.
providers.tfterraform {required_providers {cloudflare = {source = "cloudflare/cloudflare"}google = {source = "hashicorp/google"}random = {source = "hashicorp/random"}}required_version = ">= 0.13"}# Providersprovider "cloudflare" {api_token = var.cloudflare_token}provider "google" {project = var.gcp_project_id}provider "random" {}
Configure Cloudflare resources
The following configuration will modify settings in your Cloudflare account.
In your configuration directory, create a
.tffile:$ touch Cloudflare-config.tf
Add the following resources to
Cloudflare-config.tf:
Cloudflare-config.tf# Generates a 35-character secret for the tunnel.resource "random_id" "tunnel_secret" {byte_length = 35}# Creates a new locally-managed tunnel for the GCP VM.resource "cloudflare_argo_tunnel" "auto_tunnel" {account_id = var.cloudflare_account_idname = "Ansible GCP tunnel"secret = random_id.tunnel_secret.b64_std}# Creates the CNAME record that routes ssh_app.${var.cloudflare_zone} to the tunnel.resource "cloudflare_record" "ssh_app" {zone_id = var.cloudflare_zone_idname = "ssh_app"value = "${cloudflare_argo_tunnel.auto_tunnel.id}.cfargotunnel.com"type = "CNAME"proxied = true}
Configure GCP resources
The following configuration defines the specifications for the GCP virtual machine and installs Python3 on the machine. Python3 allows Ansible to configure the GCP instance instead of having to run a startup script on boot.
In your configuration directory, create a
.tffile:$ touch GCP-config.tf
Open the file in a text editor and copy and paste the following example. Be sure to insert your own GCP username and SSH key pair.
GCP-config.tf# Selects the OS for the GCP VM.data "google_compute_image" "image" {family = "ubuntu-minimal-2004-lts"project = "ubuntu-os-cloud"}# Sets up a GCP VM instance.resource "google_compute_instance" "origin" {name = "ansible-inst"machine_type = var.machine_typezone = var.zonetags = []boot_disk {initialize_params {image = data.google_compute_image.image.self_link}}network_interface {network = "default"access_config {// Ephemeral IP}}scheduling {preemptible = trueautomatic_restart = false}// Installs Python3 on the VM.provisioner "remote-exec" {inline = ["sudo apt update", "sudo apt install python3 -y", "echo Done!"]connection {host = self.network_interface.0.access_config.0.nat_ipuser = "<username in GCP>"type = "ssh"private_key= file("<path to private key>")}}provisioner "local-exec" {// If specifying an SSH key and user, add `--private-key <path to private key> -u var.name`command = "ANSIBLE_HOST_KEY_CHECKING=False ansible-playbook -u <username in GCP> --private-key <path to private key> -i ${self.network_interface.0.access_config.0.nat_ip}, playbook.yml"}metadata = {cf-email = var.cloudflare_emailcf-zone = var.cloudflare_zonessh-keys = "<username in GCP>:${file("<path to public key>")}"}depends_on = [local_file.tf_ansible_vars_file]}
Export variables to Ansible
The following Terraform resource exports the tunnel ID and other variables to
tf_ansible_vars_file.yml. Ansible will use this data to configure and run
cloudlared on the server.
In your configuration directory, create a new
tffile:$ touch export.tf
Copy and paste the following content into
export.tf:
export.tfresource "local_file" "tf_ansible_vars_file" {content = <<-DOC# Ansible vars_file containing variable values from Terraform.tunnel_id: ${cloudflare_argo_tunnel.auto_tunnel.id}account: ${var.cloudflare_account_id}tunnel_name: ${cloudflare_argo_tunnel.auto_tunnel.name}secret: ${random_id.tunnel_secret.b64_std}zone: ${var.cloudflare_zone}DOCfilename = "./tf_ansible_vars_file.yml"}
5. Create the Ansible playbook
Ansible playbooks are YAML files that declare the configuration Ansible will deploy.
Create a new
.ymlfile:$ touch playbook.yml
Open the file in a text editor and copy and paste the following content:
---- hosts: allbecome: yes# Import tunnel variables into the VM.vars_files:- ./tf_ansible_vars_file.yml# Execute the following commands on the VM.tasks:- name: Download the cloudflared Linux package.shell: wget https://github.com/cloudflare/cloudflared/releases/latest/download/cloudflared-linux-amd64.deb- name: Depackage cloudflared.shell: sudo dpkg -i cloudflared-linux-amd64.deb- name: Create a cloudflared service directory.shell: mkdir -p /etc/cloudflared/- name: Create the config file for cloudflared and define the ingress rules for the tunnel.copy:dest: "/etc/cloudflared/config.yml"content: |tunnel: "{{ tunnel_id }}"credentials-file: /etc/cloudflared/cert.jsonlogfile: /var/log/cloudflared.logloglevel: infoingress:- hostname: "ssh_app.{{ zone }}"service: ssh://localhost:22- service: http_status:404- name: Create the tunnel credentials file for cloudflared.copy:dest: "/etc/cloudflared/cert.json"content: |{"AccountTag" : "{{ account | quote }}","TunnelID" : "{{ tunnel_id | quote }}","TunnelName" : "{{ tunnel_name | quote }}","TunnelSecret" : "{{ secret | quote }}"}- name: Install the tunnel as a systemd service.shell: cloudflared service install- name: Start the tunnel.systemd:name: cloudflaredstate: startedenabled: truemasked: no
Keywords define how Ansible will execute the configuration. In the example above, the
vars_files keyword specifies where variable definitions are stored, and the
tasks keyword specifies the actions Ansible will perform.
Modules specify what tasks to complete. In this example, the
copy module creates a file and populates it with content.
6. Deploy the configuration
Once you have created the configuration files, you can deploy them through Terraform. The Ansible deployment happens within the Terraform deployment when the
ansible-playbook command is run.
Initialize your configuration directory:$ terraform init
(Optional) Preview everything that will be created:$ terraform plan
Deploy the configuration:$ terraform apply
It may take several minutes for the GCP instance and tunnel to come online. You can view your new tunnel in Zero Trust under Access > Tunnels.
7. Test the connection
You can now SSH to the GCP server through the new
ssh_app.<zone> hostname. For instructions on how to connect, refer to our SSH guide.