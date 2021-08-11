WARP with Firewall
If your organization uses a firewall or other policies to restrict Internet traffic, you may need to make a few changes to allow WARP to connect.
WARP Ingress IP
These are the IP addresses that the WARP client will connect to. All traffic from your device to the Cloudflare edge will go through these IP addresses.
- IPv4 Range: 162.159.192.0/24
- IPv6 Range: 2606:4700:d0::/48
UDP Ports
WARP utilizes UDP for all of its communications. By default, the UDP Port required for WARP is: UDP 2408. WARP can fallback to: UDP 500, UDP 1701, or UDP 4500.
Creating firewall rules
If your organization does not currently allow Inbound/Outbound communication over the IP addresses and ports described above you must manually add an exception. The rule at a minimum needs to be scoped to the following process based on your platform:
- Windows:
C:\Program Files\Cloudflare\Cloudflare WARP\warp-svc.exe
- macOS:
/Applications/Cloudflare WARP.app/Contents/Resources/CloudflareWARP