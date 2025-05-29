Members
On any Cloudflare account, you can collaborate by adding members to your account and assigning them access via one or several policies.
Every policy has three parts:
- The actor
- The role
- The scope
Refer to the resources below to configure policies to ensure that you can assign only the necessary access permissions to your account members.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-