Output an app’s token to a variable with one command

You can use Cloudflare Tunnel to connect applications and servers to Cloudflare’s network. Cloudflare Tunnel relies on a piece of software, cloudflared , to create those connections.

You can also secure those applications with Cloudflare Access . With Cloudflare Access, you can build Zero Trust rules which restrict who can reach your application based on signals like identity, multifactor method, device posture, and geography.

When users authenticate to the applications secured by Cloudflare Access, Cloudflare generates a JSON Web Token (JWT) that contains the user’s information and permits the user to reach the application. In web-based use cases, the browser stores the JWT as a cookie.

You can also use cloudflared to quickly gather the JWT from an application and use it from the command line or for programmatic use cases like scripts.

🗺️ This tutorial covers how to:

Login to an application secured by Cloudflare Access from the command line using cloudflared

Use Z Shell or Bash to create a time-saving command to store the JWT as an environment variable

⏲️Time to complete:

5 minutes

​​ Install cloudflared

Start by downloading and installing the Cloudflare Tunnel daemon, cloudflared . On Mac, you can do so by running the following brew command. If you do not have Homebrew, follow the documentation External link icon Open external link to install it.

$ brew install cloudflare/cloudflare/cloudflared

​​ Login to an app from the command line

Once installed, you can use the access login command in cloudflared to generate the JWT for a given application.

$ cloudflared access login https://jira.company.com

cloudflared will print a URL that you can visit in a browser to authenticate to Cloudflare Access. If you are using a headless system, you can visit the URL in a different machine with a browser and the login will still return the JWT to cloudflared .

Please open the following URL and log in with your Cloudflare account: <URL> Leave cloudflared running to download the token automatically.

cloudflared will print the token and you can begin using it.

​​ Set as environment variable

If you have an application where you frequently need to request a token, you can save time and reduce steps by adding a command to your shell.

​​ Z shell

If you are using the Z shell, edit your existing ~/.zshrc file or create one for the first time.

$ vim ~/.zshrc

You can add the following function to your file, replacing https://jira.company.com with the application you need. You can also rename the function to something shorter or more applicable to your application.

function login-jira ( ) { export JIRA_TOKEN = $( cloudflared access login https://jira.cfops.it/ | sed '/^[[:space:]]*$/d' | tail -n 1 ) echo $JIRA_TOKEN }

Next, run the following command in your shell to update your profile.

$ source ~/.zshrc

If you are using Bash, edit your existing ~/.bashrc file or create one for the first time.

vim ~/.bashrc

You can add the following function to your file, replacing https://jira.company.com with the application you need. You can also rename the function to something shorter or more applicable to your application.

function login-jira ( ) { export JIRA_TOKEN = $( cloudflared access login https://jira.cfops.it/ | sed '/^[[:space:]]*$/d' | tail -n 1 ) echo $JIRA_TOKEN }

Next, run the following command in your shell to update your profile.

$ source ~/.bashrc

​​ Run command

Now, you can run the following command to login to Cloudflare Access. Instead of printing the token, the shell will store it as an environment variable that you can use.