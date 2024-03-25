Use virtual networks to change user egress IPs

Only available on Enterprise plans.

This tutorial gives administrators an easy way to allow their users to change their egress IP address between any of your assigned dedicated egress IP addresses. Your users can choose which egress IP to use by switching virtual networks directly from in the WARP client.

Changing egress IPs can be useful in quality assurance (QA) and other similar scenarios in which users both use their local egress location and either switch to or simulate other remote locations.