Use Cloudflare Tunnels with Kubernetes client-go plugin

Use Cloudflare Tunnels with Kubernetes client-go credential plugins

This tutorial explains how to use Cloudflare Tunnels with Kubernetes client-go credential plugins for authentication. By following these steps, you can securely access your Kubernetes cluster through a Cloudflare Tunnel using the kubectl command-line tool.

Prerequisites

A Cloudflare account

The Cloudflare Tunnel client ( cloudflared ) installed on your machine

) installed on your machine Access to a Kubernetes cluster

kubectl installed on your machine

1. Set up a Cloudflare Tunnel

Authenticate cloudflared with your Cloudflare account: Terminal window cloudflared tunnel login Create a new tunnel: Terminal window cloudflared tunnel create k8s-tunnel Configure your tunnel by creating a configuration file named config.yml : tunnel : <TUNNEL_ID> credentials-file : /path/to/credentials.json ingress : - hostname : k8s.example.com service : tcp://kubernetes.default.svc.cluster.local:443 - service : http_status:404 Replace <TUNNEL_ID> with your tunnel ID and adjust the hostname as needed. Start the tunnel: Terminal window cloudflared tunnel run k8s-tunnel

2. Configure the Kubernetes API server

Ensure your Kubernetes API server is configured to accept authentication from Cloudflare Tunnels. This may involve setting up an authentication webhook or configuring the API server to trust the Cloudflare Tunnel's client certificates.

3. Set up client-go credential plugin

Create a script named cloudflare-k8s-auth.sh with the following content: #!/bin/bash echo '{ "apiVersion": "client.authentication.k8s.io/v1beta1", "kind": "ExecCredential", "status": { "token": "'" $( cloudflared access token -app=https://k8s.example.com ) "'" } }' Make the script executable: Terminal window chmod +x cloudflare-k8s-auth.sh Update your ~/.kube/config file to use the credential plugin: apiVersion : v1 kind : Config clusters : - cluster : server : https://k8s.example.com name : cloudflare-k8s users : - name : cloudflare-user user : exec : apiVersion : client.authentication.k8s.io/v1beta1 command : /path/to/cloudflare-k8s-auth.sh interactiveMode : Never contexts : - context : cluster : cloudflare-k8s user : cloudflare-user name : cloudflare-k8s-context current-context : cloudflare-k8s-context

4. Use kubectl with Cloudflare Tunnel

Now you can use kubectl commands as usual. The client-go credential plugin will automatically handle authentication through the Cloudflare Tunnel:

Terminal window kubectl get pods

Troubleshooting

If you encounter issues:

Ensure cloudflared is running and the tunnel is active

is running and the tunnel is active Check that your ~/.kube/config file is correctly configured

file is correctly configured Verify that the Kubernetes API server is properly set up to accept authentication from Cloudflare Tunnels

Review the Cloudflare Tunnel logs for any error messages

For more information, refer to the Cloudflare Tunnels documentation ↗ and the Kubernetes client-go credential plugins documentation ↗.