Require Gateway connections

You can build rules in Cloudflare Access that require users to connect through your organization's Cloudflare Gateway configuration before they reach on-premise applications or login to SaaS applications.

🗺️ This tutorial covers how to:

Add Cloudflare Gateway to your Cloudflare for Teams account

Enroll devices in Cloudflare Gateway

View enrolled devices

Build a rule in Access to require Cloudflare Gateway

⏲️Time to complete:

40 minutes

​ Add Cloudflare Gateway

Cloudflare Gateway operates in two modes:

DNS filtering

Proxy (HTTP filtering)

The proxy mode in Gateway requires a Gateway Standard or Cloudflare for Teams Standard plan.

To filter all Internet-bound traffic in the proxy mode, devices must install and enroll the Cloudflare for Teams WARP client. The WARP client will send all Internet traffic to a Cloudflare data center near the user where it can be filtered and logged before reaching the rest of the Internet.

Building a rule in Access to enforce Gateway connections requires the use of the WARP client and its configuration to proxy Internet traffic to Cloudflare.

​ Determine which devices can enroll

Next, build a rule to decide which devices can enroll in your account.

Navigate to Settings > Devices > Device enrollment. Click Manage. Click Add a rule. Determine who is allowed to enroll by using criteria including Access groups, groups from your identity provider, email domain, or named users. This example allows any user with a @cloudflare.com account to enroll. Click Save.

Your rule will now be visible under the Device enrollment rules list.

​ Configure the Cloudflare certificate

To inspect traffic, Cloudflare Gateway requires that a certificate be installed on enrolled devices. You can also distribute this certificate through an MDM provider. The example below describes the manual distribution flow.

To download the Cloudflare certificate:

Follow the link provided in these instructions .

. Find the certificate in the Teams Dashboard, by navigating to Settings > Devices > Certificates.

​ Enable the Cloudflare proxy

Once the certificate has been installed, you can configure Gateway to inspect HTTP traffic. To do so, navigate to Settings > Network. Toggle Proxy to Enabled. This will tell Cloudflare to begin proxying any traffic from enrolled devices, except the traffic excluded using the split tunnel settings.

Next, enable TLS decryption. This will tell Cloudflare to begin decrypting traffic for inspection from enrolled devices, except the traffic excluded from inspection.

​ Enroll a device

Follow the instructions to install the WARP client depending on your device type. Cloudflare Gateway does not need a special version of the client. Once the client is installed, click the gear icon. Under the Account tab, click Login with Cloudflare for Teams. Input your team name. You can find it on the Teams Dashboard under Settings > General.

The user will be prompted to login with the identity provider configured in Cloudflare Access. Once authenticated, the client will update to Teams mode. You can click the gear to toggle between DNS filtering or full proxy. In this use case, you must toggle to Gateway with WARP . These settings can be configured globally for an organization through a device management platform.

​ Build a Gateway rule in Access

You can now build rules in Cloudflare Access applications that require users connecting to those applications do so through Cloudflare Gateway. This can help protect your applications by only allowing devices which are blocked from reaching malware on the Internet. Additionally, you can ensure that you do not miss logs of SaaS application activity by requiring users who login to those SaaS applications only do so through Cloudflare Gateway.

To add a Require Gateway rule, navigate to the Authentication page of the Access section of the Cloudflare for Teams dashboard. Click the Device Posture tab. Click + Add.

Select Gateway from the options listed.

Click Save on the next screen.

You can now build rules with your organization's Cloudflare Gateway configuration.

To do build rules, open the Applications page of the Access section of the dashboard. Edit an existing application or add a new one.

Edit an existing rule or add a new one.

In the rule builder view, click + Add require and select Gateway from both drop-down menus.

Save the rule and the application.

Requests and logins to the application will now require Gateway be used to connect.