Use Cloudflare R2 as a Zero Trust log destination
This tutorial covers how to build a Cloudflare R2 bucket to store logs, and how to connect the bucket to the Zero Trust Logpush service to store logs persistently and export them into other tools.
Before you begin
- Ensure Cloudflare R2 and the Zero Trust Logpush integration are included in your plan. For more information, contact your account team.
Create a Cloudflare R2 bucket
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Go to R2 > Overview. Select Create bucket.
- Enter an identifiable name for the bucket, then select Create bucket.
Create an R2 API token
- Return to R2, then select Manage R2 API tokens.
- Select Create API token.
- In Permissions, select Object Read & Write.
- In Specify bucket(s), choose Apply to specific buckets only. Select the bucket you created.
- Configure other token settings to your preferences.
- Select Create API Token.
- Copy the Access Key ID, Secret Access Key, and endpoint URL values. You will not be able to access these values again.
- Select Finish.
Connect a Zero Trust Logpush job
- In Zero Trust, go to Logs > Logpush.
- Select Connect a service.
- Choose which data sets and fields you want to send to your bucket. Select Next.
- Select S3 Compatible.
- In S3 Compatible Bucket Path, enter the name of your bucket.
- In Bucket region, enter
auto.
- Enter the values for Access Key ID, Secret Access Key, and Endpoint URL in their corresponding fields.
- Select Push. If prompted, you do not need to prove ownership with a token challenge.
The Logpush job will send the selected Zero Trust logs to your R2 bucket.