Protect access to Microsoft 365 with dedicated egress IPs

Only available on Zero Trust Enterprise plans.

This tutorial covers how to secure access to your Microsoft 365 applications with Cloudflare Gateway dedicated egress IPs.

You can map a named location in Microsoft Entra ID to a location associated with your dedicated egress IPs. Traffic will egress from Cloudflare with these IP addresses. If users attempt to access your Microsoft applications without these IPs, Entra ID will block access.