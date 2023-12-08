Protect access to Microsoft 365 with dedicated egress IPs
This tutorial covers how to secure access to your Microsoft 365 applications with Cloudflare Gateway dedicated egress IPs.
You can map a named location in Microsoft Entra ID to a location associated with your dedicated egress IPs. Traffic will egress from Cloudflare with these IP addresses. If users attempt to access your Microsoft applications without these IPs, Entra ID will block access.
Before you begin
Make sure you have:
- In Cloudflare, a Zero Trust Enterprise plan with dedicated egress IPs
- In Microsoft 365, an organization managed with Microsoft Entra ID
Create an egress policy in Cloudflare Gateway
In Zero Trust, go to Gateway > Egress Policies.
Select Add a policy.
Name your policy, then add conditions to check users are configured in Microsoft Entra ID. For example, you can check for identity conditions:
Selector Operator Value User Group Names in
Sales and Marketing,
Retail,
U.S. Sales
Additionally, you can check for device posture conditions:
Selector Operator Value Logic Passed Device Posture Check is
CrowdStrike Overall ZTA score (Crowdstrike s2s)
And Passed Device Posture Check is
AppCheckMac - Required Software (Application)
Enable Use dedicated Cloudflare egress IPs. Select your desired IPv4 and IPv6 addresses. For example:
Primary IPv4 address IPv6 address
203.0.113.0
2001:db8::/32
Create a named IP range location in Microsoft Entra ID
- Log in to the Microsoft Azure portal.
- In the sidebar, select Microsoft Entra ID.
- Go to Security > Named locations.
- Select IP ranges location.
- Name your location, then add the IP addresses used in your Cloudflare dedicated egress IP policy.
- Select Upload.
This named location corresponds with the locations of your dedicated egress IPs.
Create a conditional access policy in Microsoft Entra ID
- In Protect, go to Conditional Access.
- Select Create new policy.
- Configure which Entra ID users you want to limit access for, and which traffic, applications, or actions you want to protect.
- In Conditions, select Locations. Enable Configure.
- In Include, select Any location. In Exclude, select the named location you created.
- In Access controls, go to Grant. Enable Block access.
Your policy will block access for your selected users from any location except those using your dedicated egress IPs.