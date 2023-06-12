Validate the Access token with FastAPI

This tutorial covers how to validate that the Access JWT is on requests made to FastAPI apps.

Time to complete: 15 minutes

A self-hosted Access application for your FastAPI app

The AUD tag for your Access application

​​ 1. Create a validation function

In your FastAPI project, create a new file called cloudflare.py that contains the following code:

cloudflare.py from fastapi import Request , HTTPException POLICY_AUD = "XXXXX" TEAM_DOMAIN = "https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com" CERTS_URL = "{}/cdn-cgi/access/certs" . format ( TEAM_DOMAIN ) async def validate_cloudflare ( request : Request ) : """ Validate that the request is authenticated by Cloudflare Access. """ if verify_token ( request ) != True : raise HTTPException ( status_code = 400 , detail = "Not authenticated properly!" ) def _get_public_keys ( ) : """ Returns: List of RSA public keys usable by PyJWT. """ r = requests . get ( CERTS_URL ) public_keys = [ ] jwk_set = r . json ( ) for key_dict in jwk_set [ "keys" ] : public_key = jwt . algorithms . RSAAlgorithm . from_jwk ( json . dumps ( key_dict ) ) public_keys . append ( public_key ) return public_keys def verify_token ( request ) : """ Verify the token in the request. """ token = "" if "CF_Authorization" in request . cookies : token = request . cookies [ "CF_Authorization" ] else : raise HTTPException ( status_code = 400 , detail = "missing required cf authorization token" ) keys = _get_public_keys ( ) valid_token = False for key in keys : try : jwt . decode ( token , key = key , audience = POLICY_AUD , algorithms = [ "RS256" ] ) valid_token = True break except : return responses . return_403 ( "Error decoding token" ) if not valid_token : return responses . return_403 ( "Invalid token" ) return True

​​ 2. Use the validation function in your app

You can now add the validation function as a dependency in your FastAPI app. One way to do this is by creating an APIRouter instance External link icon Open external link . The following example executes the validation function on each request made to paths that start with /admin :