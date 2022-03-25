Lists

Your lists can include up to 5,000 entries for Enterprise subscriptions and 1,000 for Standard subscriptions. A CSV file containing a list of URLs or hostnames must be smaller than 2 MB.

With Cloudflare Zero Trust, you can create lists of URLs or hostnames to reference when creating Secure Web Gateway policies . This allows you to quickly create rules that match and take actions against several items at once.

You can create a list by:

​​ Creating a list from a CSV file

If you’d like to test how this feature works, here is a sample CSV file . You can upload it to the Zero Trust dashboard following the instructions below:

On the Zero Trust dashboard External link icon Open external link , navigate to Gateway > Lists. Click Upload CSV. Next, specify a List name, enter an optional description, and choose URLs as the List type. Drag and drop a file into the CSV File window, or click Select a file. Click Create.

Your list will now appear in the Lists page.

​​ Creating a manual list

On the Zero Trust dashboard, navigate to Gateway > Lists. Click Create manual list. Next, specify a List name, enter an optional description, and choose URLs as the List type. Enter your elements manually in the Add entries field. Click Save.

​​ Editing a list