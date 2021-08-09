Lists
With Teams, you can create lists of URLs or hostnames to reference when creating Secure Web Gateway policies. This allows you to quickly create rules that match and take actions against several items at once.
You can create a list by:
Creating a list from a CSV file
If you'd like to test how this feature works, here is a sample CSV file. You can upload it to the Teams dashboard following the instructions below:
On the Teams dashboard, navigate to Gateway > Lists.
Click Upload CSV.
Next, specify a List name, enter an optional description, and choose URLs as the List type.
Drag and drop a file into the CSV File window, or click Select a file.
Click Create.
Your list will now appear in the Lists page.
Creating a manual list
On the Teams dashboard, navigate to Gateway > Lists.
Click Create manual list.
Next, specify a List name, enter an optional description, and choose URLs as the List type.
Enter your elements manually in the Add entries field.
Click Save.
Editing a list
In the Lists page, locate the list you want to edit.
Click Edit. This will allow you to:
- Edit your list details (name and description) by clicking on the three-dots menu to the right of your list's name.
- Delete the list by clicking on the three-dots menu to the right of your list's name.
- Delete individual entries.
- Manually add entries to your list.
Once you’ve edited your list, click Save.