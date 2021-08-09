Lists

Your lists can include up to 5,000 entries for Enterprise subscriptions and 1,000 for Standard subscriptions. A CSV file containing a list of URLs or hostnames must be smaller than 2 MB.

With Teams, you can create lists of URLs or hostnames to reference when creating Secure Web Gateway policies. This allows you to quickly create rules that match and take actions against several items at once.

You can create a list by:

​ Creating a list from a CSV file

If you'd like to test how this feature works, here is a sample CSV file. You can upload it to the Teams dashboard following the instructions below:

On the Teams dashboard External link icon Open external link, navigate to Gateway > Lists. Click Upload CSV. Next, specify a List name, enter an optional description, and choose URLs as the List type. Drag and drop a file into the CSV File window, or click Select a file. Click Create.

Your list will now appear in the Lists page.

​ Creating a manual list

On the Teams dashboard, navigate to Gateway > Lists. Click Create manual list. Next, specify a List name, enter an optional description, and choose URLs as the List type. Enter your elements manually in the Add entries field. Click Save.

​ Editing a list