Network policies

To enable this feature, download and deploy the WARP client on your devices.

With Cloudflare Zero Trust, you can configure policies to control network-level traffic leaving your endpoints. Using network selectors like IP addresses and ports, your policies will control access to any network origin. Because Cloudflare Zero Trust integrates with your identity provider , it also gives you the ability to create identity-based network policies. This means you can now control access to non-HTTP resources on a per-user basis regardless of where they are or what device they’re accessing that resource from.

Build a network policy by configuring the following elements:

Just like actions in DNS and HTTP policies, actions in network policies define which decision you want to apply to a given set of elements. You can assign one action per policy.

These are the action types you can choose from:

Policies with Allow actions allow network traffic to reach certain IPs or ports. For example, the following configuration allows specific users to reach a given IP address:

Selector Operator Value Action Destination IP In 92.100.02.102 Allow Email In *@example.com

Policies with Block actions block network traffic from reaching certain IPs or ports. For example, the following configuration blocks all traffic directed to port 443:

Selector Operator Value Action Destination Port In 443 Block

​​ Network Override

Policies with Network Override actions do not inspect traffic directed to, or coming from, certain IPs or ports. For example, the following configuration overrides traffic to a public IP to a Private IP based on a user’s identity:

Selector Operator Value Action Destination IP In 95.92.143.151 Network Override User Email In *@example.com Override IP 10.0.0.1

Build expressions to determine the set of elements you want to impact with your policy. To build an expression, you need to choose a Selector and an Operator, and enter a value or range of values in the Value field.

Gateway matches network traffic against the following selectors, or criteria.

You can apply Network policies to a growing list of popular web applications. Refer to the Application and app types page for more information.

UI name API example Application any(app.ids[*] in {505}

A list of supported applications and their ID numbers is available through the Gateway API endpoint External link icon Open external link .

You can build Network policies using identity-based selectors. These selectors require Gateway with WARP mode to be enabled in the Zero Trust WARP client and the user to be enrolled in the organization via the WARP client. For a list of identity-based selectors and API examples, please refer to the dedicated section .

​​ Destination IP

The IP address of the request’s target.

UI name API example Destination IP net.dst.ip == "10.0.0.0/8"

​​ Destination Port

The port number of the request’s target.

UI name API example Destination Port net.dst.port == "2222"

The protocol used to send the packet.

UI name API example Protocol net.protocol == "tcp"

​​ Source IP

The IP address of the user making the request.

UI name API example Source IP net.src.ip == "10.0.0.0/8"

​​ Source Port

UI name API example Source Port net.src.port == "2222"

The host whose Server Name Indication (SNI) header Gateway will filter traffic against. This will allow for an exact match.

UI name API example SNI net.sni.host == "www.example.com"

​​ SNI Domain

The domain whose Server Name Indication (SNI) header Gateway will filter traffic against. This will match against the hostname and sub-domains.

UI name API example SNI Domain net.sni.host == "a.example.com"

​​ Device Posture

With the Device Posture selector, admins can use signals from end-user devices to secure access to their internal and external resources. For example, a security admin can choose to limit all access to internal applications based on whether specific software is installed on a device, and/or if the device or software are configured in a particular way.

UI name API example Device Posture any(device_posture.checks.failed[*] in {"1308749e-fcfb-4ebc-b051-fe022b632644"}) , any(device_posture.checks.passed[*] in {"1308749e-fcfb-4ebc-b051-fe022b632644"})"

Operators are the way Gateway matches traffic to a selector. Matching happens as follows:

Operator Meaning is exact match, equals is not all except exact match in in any of defined entries not in not in defined entries matches regex regex evaluates to true does not match regex all except when regex evals to true

The in operator allows you to specify IP addresses or networks using CIDR notation.

​​ Changing network protocol

You can set your protocol preferences in the Protocol card under Settings > Network.