Network policies

To enable this feature, download and deploy the WARP client on your devices.

With Teams, you can configure policies to control network-level traffic leaving your endpoints. Using network selectors like IP addresses and ports, your policies will control access to any network origin. Because Cloudflare for Teams integrates with your identity provider, it also gives you the ability to create identity-based network policies. This means you can now control access to non-HTTP resources on a per-user basis regardless of where they are or what device they’re accessing that resource from.

Build a network policy by configuring the following elements:

Just like actions in DNS and HTTP policies, actions in network policies define which decision you want to apply to a given set of elements. You can assign one action per policy.

These are the action types you can choose from:

Policies with Allow actions allow network traffic to reach certain IPs or ports. For example, the following configuration allows specific users to reach a given IP address:

Selector Operator Value Action Destination IP In 92.100.02.102 Allow Email In *@example.com

Policies with Block actions block network traffic from reaching certain IPs or ports. For example, the following configuration blocks all traffic directed to port 443:

Selector Operator Value Action Destination Port In 443 Block

​ Network Override

Policies with Network Override actions do not inspect traffic directed to, or coming from, certain IPs or ports. For example, the following configuration overrides traffic to a public IP to a Private IP based on a user’s identity:

Selector Operator Value Action Destination IP In 95.92.143.151 Network Override User Email In *@example.com Override IP 10.0.0.1

Build expressions to determine the set of elements you want to impact with your policy. To build an expression, you need to choose a Selector and an Operator, and enter a value or range of values in the Value field.

Gateway matches network traffic against the following selectors, or criteria:

Destination IP

Destination Port

Source IP

Source Port

Selector Description Destination IP The IP address of the request’s target Destination Port The port number of the request’s target Source IP The IP address of the user making the request Source Port The port number of the user’s request

Operators are the way Gateway matches traffic to a selector. Matching happens as follows:

Operator Meaning is exact match, equals is not all except exact match in in any of defined entries not in not in defined entries matches regex regex evaluates to true does not match regex all except when regex evals to true