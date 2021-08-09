Network policies
With Teams, you can configure policies to control network-level traffic leaving your endpoints. Using network selectors like IP addresses and ports, your policies will control access to any network origin. Because Cloudflare for Teams integrates with your identity provider, it also gives you the ability to create identity-based network policies. This means you can now control access to non-HTTP resources on a per-user basis regardless of where they are or what device they’re accessing that resource from.
Build a network policy by configuring the following elements:
Actions
Just like actions in DNS and HTTP policies, actions in network policies define which decision you want to apply to a given set of elements. You can assign one action per policy.
These are the action types you can choose from:
Allow
Policies with Allow actions allow network traffic to reach certain IPs or ports. For example, the following configuration allows specific users to reach a given IP address:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Destination IP
|In
92.100.02.102
|Allow
|In
*@example.com
Block
Policies with Block actions block network traffic from reaching certain IPs or ports. For example, the following configuration blocks all traffic directed to port 443:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Destination Port
|In
443
|Block
Network Override
Policies with Network Override actions do not inspect traffic directed to, or coming from, certain IPs or ports. For example, the following configuration overrides traffic to a public IP to a Private IP based on a user’s identity:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Destination IP
|In
95.92.143.151
|Network Override
|User Email
|In
*@example.com
|Override IP
|10.0.0.1
Expressions
Build expressions to determine the set of elements you want to impact with your policy. To build an expression, you need to choose a Selector and an Operator, and enter a value or range of values in the Value field.
Selectors
Gateway matches network traffic against the following selectors, or criteria:
- Destination IP
- Destination Port
- Source IP
- Source Port
|Selector
|Description
|Destination IP
|The IP address of the request’s target
|Destination Port
|The port number of the request’s target
|Source IP
|The IP address of the user making the request
|Source Port
|The port number of the user’s request
Operators
Operators are the way Gateway matches traffic to a selector. Matching happens as follows:
|Operator
|Meaning
|is
|exact match, equals
|is not
|all except exact match
|in
|in any of defined entries
|not in
|not in defined entries
|matches regex
|regex evaluates to true
|does not match regex
|all except when regex evals to true