Global policies
Cloudflare Zero Trust applies a set of global policies to all accounts.
DNS policies
|Criteria
|Value
|Action
|Description
|Hostname
*.nel.cloudflare.com
|allow
|Allows SNI domains for WARP registration.
|Hostname
*.cloudflareclient.com
|allow
|Allows Zero Trust client.
|Hostname
*.cloudflare-gateway.com
|allow
|Allows Gateway proxy with PAC files.
|Hostname
dash.teams.cloudflare.com,
help.teams.cloudflare.com,
blocked.teams.cloudflare.com,
api.cloudflare.com,
cloudflarestatus.com,
www.cloudflarestatus.com, and
one.dash.cloudflare.com
|allow
|Allows Cloudflare Zero Trust services.
|Hostname
*.cloudflareaccess.com
|allow
|Allows Cloudflare Access applications.
Network proxy policies
|Criteria
|Value
|Action
|Description
|Hostname
*.cloudflareaccess.com
|allow
|Allows Cloudflare Access applications.
|Hostname
help.teams.cloudflare.com
|allow
|Used by the WARP client to check if Gateway is on by inspecting the certificate and checking if it is properly installed on the client device.
|Content Category
|Child Abuse
|block
|Blocks child abuse materials.
HTTP inspection policies
|Criteria
|Value
|Action
|Description
|Hostname
*.cloudflareclient.com
|bypass
|Ensures users cannot accidentally block themselves from making account changes.
|Hostname
*.cloudflarestatus.com
|bypass
|Bypasses
cloudflarestatus.com so users can reach the status page in case of a Gateway outage.
|Hostname
*.cloudflare-gateway.com
|bypass
|Ensures requests to the
cloudflare-gateway.com DNS endpoint will not be inspected.
|Hostname
*.nel.cloudflare.com
|bypass
|Bypasses
*.nel.cloudflarestatus.com for Cloudflare’s network error logging feature.
|Hostname
api.cloudflare.com
|bypass
|Bypasses Cloudflare’s API endpoint.
|Hostname
dash.teams.cloudflare.com
|bypass
|Prevents users from being locked out of the Zero Trust dashboard.
|Hostname
*.dash.cloudflare.com
|bypass
|Bypasses the Cloudflare dashboard and subdomains.
|Hostname
blocked.teams.cloudflare.com
|bypass
|Prevents an infinite loop on the Gateway block page.
|Hostname
developers.cloudflare.com and
help.cloudflarebrowser.com
|noisolate
|Prevents isolation of Cloudflare developer docs and help pages to help users troubleshoot configuration issues.
|Hostname
*.assets.browser.run
|bypass
|Required for Remote Browser Isolation (RBI).
|Hostname
*.edge.browser.run and
*.cloudflarebrowser.com
|bypass
|Required for RBI.
|Hostname
*.edge.browser.run and
*.cloudflarebrowser.com
|isolate
|Required for RBI.
|Hostname
speed.cloudflare.com
|noscan
|Allows files transferred by the Cloudflare speed test.
|Request Header
Accept: text/html
|noisolate
|Ensures only browsers will be isolated. Browsers issue an
Accept: HTTP header that begins with
text/html.
|Application
|Online Certificate Status Protocol
|bypass
|Enables OCSP stapling.