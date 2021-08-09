Device posture attributes

With Teams, you can configure Zero Trust policies that rely on additional signals from endpoint security providers to allow or deny connections to your applications.

When device posture checks are configured, users can only connect to a protected application if they have a managed or healthy device, as determined by the endpoint security provider associated to the Zero Trust policy regulating access to the protected application.

To enable one or more device posture attributes, navigate to My Team > Devices > Device posture on the Teams Dashboard External link icon Open external link and click +Add.