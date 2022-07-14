Overview

Phishing is the root cause of upwards of 90% of breaches that lead to financial loss and brand damage. Cloudflare Area 1 email security is a cloud-native service that stops phishing attacks, the biggest cybersecurity threat, across all threat vectors - email, web, and network - either at the edge External link icon Open external link or in the cloud.

With globally distributed sensors & comprehensive attack analytics, Area 1 proactively identifies phishing campaigns, attacker infrastructure, and attack delivery mechanisms during the earliest stages of a phishing attack cycle. Using flexible enforcement platforms, the Area 1 solution allows customers to take preemptive action against targeted phishing, including malware, spoofing attacks, payload-less Business Email Compromise attacks, supply chain phishing, and other advanced threats.

Cloudflare Area 1 Email Security is available as a standalone product purchase.

​​ Related products

Cloudflare Email Routing simplifies the way you create and manage custom email addresses. Cloudflare Area 1 helps secure your mail infrastructure from phishing attacks.