Deploy cloudflared in GCP

The purpose of this guide is to walk through some best practices for accessing private resources on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) by deploying Cloudflare’s lightweight connector, cloudflared .

​​ Create your environment

To start, you will need to go to the Google Cloud Console and create a project. This project will contain all of your future Google Cloud resources, including the VM instances you will create in this process.

From the Cloud Console, go to Compute Engine. Under Compute Engine, select VM Instances. In the main window, select Create Instance. Name your VM Instance. In this example, we will name it GCP-01. Configure your VM Instance. The following settings are recommended to get started: We support a number of operating systems and versions, so make a selection based on your requirements. Machine Family: General Purpose

General Purpose Series: E2

E2 Machine Type: e2-micro

e2-micro Boot Disk: Debian GNU/Linux 10

Debian GNU/Linux 10 Firewall: Allow HTTP/HTTPS traffic (if necessary)

Allow HTTP/HTTPS traffic (if necessary) Networking, Disks, Security, Management, Sole-Tenancy: Management In the Management section, add a startup script for testing access. Here is an example:

#!/bin/bash apt update apt -y install apache2 cat << EOF > /var/www/html/index.html <html><body><h1>Hello Cloudflare!</h1> <p>This page was created from a startup script for a Cloudflare demo.</p> </body></html> EOF Spin up your VM Instance by selecting Create.

​​ Deploying cloudflared

Now that you have your Virtual Machine up and running in GCP, you can login into your VM instance by selecting SSH in the Connect column of our VM Instance table.

Run sudo su to gain full admin rights to the Virtual Machine. Run apt install wget to install any relevant dependencies for our fresh Virtual Machine. Next, install cloudflared on your Virtual Machine. In this example, we are running a Debian-based VM Instance, so you will first download the debian build of cloudflared .

$ wget <https://github.com/cloudflare/cloudflared/releases/latest/download/cloudflared-linux-amd64> $ mv ./cloudflared-linux-amd64 /usr/local/bin/cloudflared $ chmod a+x /usr/local/bin/cloudflared Run the following command to ensure you have the most updated cloudflared version. The command should auto-run after pasting.

$ cloudflared update Run the following command to authenticate cloudflared with your Cloudflare account. The command will launch a browser window where you will be prompted to log in with your Cloudflare account and pick any zone you have added to Cloudflare.

$ cloudflared tunnel login Create a tunnel.

$ cloudflared tunnel create GCP-01 Route your tunnel. In this example, we will expose the smallest range available. We can add more IP routes later if necessary.

$ cloudflared tunnel route ip add 10.128.0.4/32 GCP-01

​​ Complete tunnel configuration

Make a directory for your configuration file.

$ mkdir /etc/cloudflared

$ cd /etc/cloudflared Build a configuration file. Before moving forward and entering vim, copy your Tunnel ID and credentials path to a notepad.

$ vim config.yml Type i to begin editing the file and copy-paste the following settings in it.

tunnel: <Tunnel ID/name> credentials-file: /root/.cloudflared/<Tunnel ID>.json protocol: quic warp-routing: enabled: true logfile: /var/log/cloudflared.log #cloudflared to the origin debug loglevel: debug #cloudflared to cloudflare debug transport-loglevel: info Press esc and then type :x to save and exit. Run cloudflared as a service.



$ cloudflared service install



$ systemctl start cloudflared



$ systemctl status cloudflared

Next, visit Zero Trust and ensure your new tunnel shows as active. Optionally, begin creating Access policies to secure your private resources.