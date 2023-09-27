Tunnel run parameters

Cloudflare Docs
This page lists general-purpose configuration options for a Cloudflare Tunnel. You can add these flags to the cloudflared tunnel run command for remotely-managed and locally-managed tunnels. These flags can also be added as key/value pairs to your configuration file.

​​ autoupdate-freq

SyntaxDefault
cloudlared tunnel --autoupdate-freq <FREQ> run <UUID or NAME>24h

Configures autoupdate frequency. See also: no-autoupdate.

​​ config

SyntaxDefault
cloudlared tunnel --config <PATH> run <UUID or NAME>~/.cloudflared/config.yml

Specifies the path to a configuration file in YAML format.

​​ edge-bind-address

SyntaxEnvironment Variable
cloudlared tunnel --edge-bind-address <IP> run <UUID or NAME>TUNNEL_EDGE_BIND_ADDRESS

Specifies the outgoing IP address used to establish a connection between cloudflared and the Cloudflare global network.

By default, cloudflared lets the operating system decide which IP address to use. This option is useful if you have multiple network interfaces available and want to prefer a specific interface.

The IP version of edge-bind-address will override edge-ip-version (if provided). For example, if you enter an IPv6 source address, cloudflared will always connect to an IPv6 destination.

​​ edge-ip-version

SyntaxDefaultEnvironment Variable
cloudlared tunnel --edge-ip-version <VERSION> run <UUID or NAME>autoTUNNEL_EDGE_IP_VERSION

Specifies the IP address version (IPv4 or IPv6) used to establish a connection between cloudflared and the Cloudflare global network. Available values are auto, 4, and 6.

The value auto relies on the host operating system to determine which IP version to select. The first IP version returned from the DNS resolution of the region lookup will be used as the primary set. In dual IPv6 and IPv4 network setups, cloudflared will separate the IP versions into two address sets that will be used to fallback in connectivity failure scenarios.

​​ grace-period

SyntaxDefaultEnvironment Variable
cloudlared tunnel --grace-period <PERIOD> run <UUID or NAME>30sTUNNEL_GRACE_PERIOD

When cloudflared receives SIGINT/SIGTERM it will stop accepting new requests, wait for in-progress requests to terminate, then shut down. Waiting for in-progress requests will timeout after this grace period, or when a second SIGTERM/SIGINT is received.

​​ logfile

SyntaxEnvironment Variable
cloudlared tunnel --logfile <PATH> run <UUID or NAME>TUNNEL_LOGFILE

Saves application log to this file. Mainly useful for reporting issues. For more details on what information you need when contacting Cloudflare support, refer to this guide.

​​ loglevel

SyntaxDefaultEnvironment Variable
cloudlared tunnel --loglevel <VALUE> run <UUID or NAME>infoTUNNEL_LOGLEVEL

Specifies the verbosity of logging. The default info level does not produce much output, but you may wish to use the warn level in production. Available values are: debug, info, warn, error, fatal.

​​ metrics

SyntaxDefaultEnvironment Variable
cloudlared tunnel --metrics <IP:PORT> run <UUID or NAME>localhost:TUNNEL_METRICS

Exposes a Prometheus endpoint on the specified IP address/port, which you can then query for usage metrics. For , enter the local address of the server running cloudflared (for example, 127.0.0.1 or 0.0.0.0).

​​ no-autoupdate

SyntaxDefaultEnvironment Variable
cloudlared tunnel --no-autoupdate <BOOLEAN> run <UUID or NAME>falseNO_AUTOUPDATE

When false, cloudflared will periodically check for updates and restart with the new version. See also: autoupdate-freq. Restarts are performed by spawning a new process that connects to the Cloudflare global network. On successful connection, the old process will gracefully shut down after handling all outstanding requests.

When true, automatic updates are disabled.

​​ origincert

SyntaxDefaultEnvironment Variable
cloudlared tunnel --origincert <PATH> run <UUID or NAME>~/.cloudflared/cert.pemTUNNEL_ORIGIN_CERT

Specifies the account certificate for one of your zones, authorizing the client to serve as an origin for that zone. You can obtain a certificate by using the cloudflared tunnel login command or by visiting https://dash.cloudflare.com/argotunnel.

​​ pidfile

SyntaxEnvironment Variable
cloudlared tunnel --pidfile <PATH> run <UUID or NAME>TUNNEL_PIDFILE

Writes the application’s process identifier (PID) to this file after the first successful connection. Mainly useful for scripting and service integration.

​​ protocol

SyntaxDefaultEnvironment Variable
cloudlared tunnel --protocol <VALUE> run <UUID or NAME>autoTUNNEL_TRANSPORT_PROTOCOL

Specifies the protocol used to establish a connection between cloudflared and the Cloudflare global network. Available values are auto, http2, h2mux, and quic.

The auto value will automatically configure the quic protocol. If cloudflared is unable to establish UDP connections, it will fallback to using the http2 protocol.

​​ region

SyntaxEnvironment Variable
cloudlared tunnel --region <VALUE> run <UUID or NAME>TUNNEL_REGION

Allows you to choose the regions to which connections are established. Currently the only available value is us, which routes all connections through data centers in the United States. Omit or leave empty to connect to the global region.

​​ retries

SyntaxDefaultEnvironment Variable
cloudlared tunnel --retries <VALUE> run <UUID or NAME>5TUNNEL_RETRIES

Specifies the maximum number of retries for connection/protocol errors. Retries use exponential backoff (retrying at 1, 2, 4, 8, 16 seconds by default), so it is not recommended that you increase this value significantly.

​​ tag

SyntaxEnvironment Variable
cloudlared tunnel --tag <KEY=VAL> run <UUID or NAME>TUNNEL_TAG

Specifies custom tags used to identify this tunnel. Multiple tags may be specified by adding additional --tag <KEY=VAL> flags to the command. If entering multiple tags into a configuration file, delimit with commas: tag: {KEY1=VALUE1, KEY2=VALUE2}.

​​ token

SyntaxEnvironment Variable
cloudlared tunnel run --token <TUNNEL_TOKEN>TUNNEL_TOKEN

Associates the cloudflared instance with a specific tunnel. The tunnel’s token is shown in the dashboard when you first create the tunnel. You can also retrieve the token using the API.