Tunnel run parameters

This page lists general-purpose configuration options for a Cloudflare Tunnel. You can add these flags to the cloudflared tunnel run command for remotely-managed and locally-managed tunnels. These flags can also be added as key/value pairs to your configuration file.

Syntax Default cloudlared tunnel --autoupdate-freq <FREQ> run <UUID or NAME> 24h

Configures autoupdate frequency. See also: no-autoupdate .

For locally-managed tunnels only.

Syntax Default cloudlared tunnel --config <PATH> run <UUID or NAME> ~/.cloudflared/config.yml

Specifies the path to a configuration file in YAML format.

Syntax Environment Variable cloudlared tunnel --edge-bind-address <IP> run <UUID or NAME> TUNNEL_EDGE_BIND_ADDRESS

Specifies the outgoing IP address used to establish a connection between cloudflared and the Cloudflare global network.

By default, cloudflared lets the operating system decide which IP address to use. This option is useful if you have multiple network interfaces available and want to prefer a specific interface.

The IP version of edge-bind-address will override edge-ip-version (if provided). For example, if you enter an IPv6 source address, cloudflared will always connect to an IPv6 destination.

Syntax Default Environment Variable cloudlared tunnel --edge-ip-version <VERSION> run <UUID or NAME> auto TUNNEL_EDGE_IP_VERSION

Specifies the IP address version (IPv4 or IPv6) used to establish a connection between cloudflared and the Cloudflare global network. Available values are auto , 4 , and 6 .

The value auto relies on the host operating system to determine which IP version to select. The first IP version returned from the DNS resolution of the region lookup will be used as the primary set. In dual IPv6 and IPv4 network setups, cloudflared will separate the IP versions into two address sets that will be used to fallback in connectivity failure scenarios.

Syntax Default Environment Variable cloudlared tunnel --grace-period <PERIOD> run <UUID or NAME> 30s TUNNEL_GRACE_PERIOD

When cloudflared receives SIGINT/SIGTERM it will stop accepting new requests, wait for in-progress requests to terminate, then shut down. Waiting for in-progress requests will timeout after this grace period, or when a second SIGTERM/SIGINT is received.

Syntax Environment Variable cloudlared tunnel --logfile <PATH> run <UUID or NAME> TUNNEL_LOGFILE

Saves application log to this file. Mainly useful for reporting issues. For more details on what information you need when contacting Cloudflare support, refer to this guide.

Syntax Default Environment Variable cloudlared tunnel --loglevel <VALUE> run <UUID or NAME> info TUNNEL_LOGLEVEL

Specifies the verbosity of logging. The default info level does not produce much output, but you may wish to use the warn level in production. Available values are: debug , info , warn , error , fatal .

Syntax Default Environment Variable cloudlared tunnel --metrics <IP:PORT> run <UUID or NAME> localhost: TUNNEL_METRICS