Exclude or include network traffic with WARP

When the WARP client is deployed, all DNS requests and/or network traffic on the device are processed by Cloudflare by default. However, under certain circumstances, you may need to exclude DNS requests and/or explicitly exclude or include network traffic.

To do that, there are three settings you can configure:

Use Local Domain Fallback to instruct the WARP client to send DNS requests for a specified domain to a resolver that is not Cloudflare Gateway. This is useful when you have private hostnames that would not otherwise resolve on the public Internet.

DNS requests to domain names entered here will not be encrypted, monitored or subject to DNS policies by Cloudflare Gateway.

Use the Split Tunnels Exclude mode to instruct the WARP client to ignore traffic to a specified set of IP addresses or domains. Any traffic that is destined to an IP address or domain defined in the Split Tunnels Exclude configuration will be ignored by the WARP client and handled by the local machine. Use this mode when you want the majority of your traffic encrypted and processed by Gateway, but need to exclude certain routes due to app compatibility, or if you need WARP to run alongside a VPN.

Use the Split Tunnels Include mode mode to instruct the WARP client to only handle traffic to a specified set of IP addresses or domains. Any traffic that is not included by IP address or domains defined in the Split Tunnel Include configuration will be ignored by the WARP client and handled by the local machine. Use this mode when you only want specific traffic processed by Gateway, such as when using Tunnels for a specific resource.

Traffic excluded from WARP by Split Tunnel configuration will not be encrypted, managed or monitored by Cloudflare Gateway.

​​ Use WARP alongside a VPN

You may still be required to run WARP alongside a legacy VPN product, and we are working to make this experience as seamless as possible. When running in this configuration, there are a few important considerations with your deployment:

Start WARP first . WARP and your legacy VPN are both trying to route traffic and DNS requests over our respective networks. Some legacy VPN clients must be the last client to touch a network configuration or they will fail.

Turn on Split Tunnel and DNS Fallback in your legacy VPN configuration . Your legacy VPN may try to route all network traffic and DNS requests through their product by default. For Gateway to function properly, the legacy VPN configuration needs to be set up to only handle the network traffic required for your LOB applications that still require the legacy VPN. All other traffic should fall back to the local machine, so it can be picked up by WARP and protected by Gateway.

Split Tunnel your VPN Server. Make sure the VPN server you are connecting to is also excluded from WARP.

Every time the Split Tunnel configuration is changed in the Zero Trust Dashboard, the WARP client re-builds all routes to ensure it properly reflects the new configuration. This may cause connection issues with your VPN and you may need to restart it manually.