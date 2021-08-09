Exclude network traffic from WARP

When the WARP client is deployed, all DNS requests and/or network traffic on the device are processed by Cloudflare Gateway by default. However, under certain circumstances, you may need to exclude DNS requests and/or network traffic from being processed by Gateway.

To do that, there are two settings you can use depending on your needs:

Use Local Domain Fallback to instruct the WARP client to ignore DNS requests to a given list of domains. These DNS requests will be passed back to other DNS servers configured on existing network interfaces on the device.

This is useful when you have defined private hostnames that wouldn’t otherwise resolve on the public internet.

DNS requests to domain names entered here will not be encrypted, managed or monitored by Cloudflare Gateway.

Use the Split Tunnels mode to instruct the WARP client to ignore traffic to a specified set of IP addresses or hostnames. Any traffic that is destined to an IP address or hostname defined in the split tunnel configuration will be ignored by the WARP client and handled by the local machine.

This is useful when you want to run another VPN alongside WARP or when you need traffic to flow over the open Internet.

Traffic excluded from WARP by Split Tunnel configuration will not be encrypted, managed or monitored by Cloudflare Gateway.

​ Use WARP alongside a VPN

You may still be required to run WARP alongside a legacy VPN product, and we're working to make this experience as seamless as possible. When running in this configuration, there are two important considerations with your deployment: