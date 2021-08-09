Download WARP

You can download the WARP client from the Teams Dashboard. To do that, navigate to Settings > Devices and scroll down to Download the WARP client.

Alternatively, download the client from one of the following links after checking requirements:

OS Ver Windows 8, Windows 10 OS Type 64bit only HD Space 184MB Memory 3MB Network Types WIFI or LAN

Download Cloudflare_WARP_Release-x64.msi External link icon Open external link

OS Ver Big Sur, High Sierra, Catalina OS Type 64bit only HD Space 75MB Memory 35MB Network Types WIFI or LAN

Download Cloudflare_WARP.zip External link icon Open external link

OS Ver iOS 11+

Download from the iOS App Store External link icon Open external link or search for “1.1.1.1: Faster Internet”.

OS Ver 5.0+