Download WARP
You can download the WARP client from the Teams Dashboard. To do that, navigate to Settings > Devices and scroll down to Download the WARP client.
Alternatively, download the client from one of the following links after checking requirements:
Windows
|OS Ver
|Windows 8, Windows 10
|OS Type
|64bit only
|HD Space
|184MB
|Memory
|3MB
|Network Types
|WIFI or LAN
Download Cloudflare_WARP_Release-x64.msi
macOS
|OS Ver
|Big Sur, High Sierra, Catalina
|OS Type
|64bit only
|HD Space
|75MB
|Memory
|35MB
|Network Types
|WIFI or LAN
iOS
|OS Ver
|iOS 11+
Download from the iOS App Store or search for “1.1.1.1: Faster Internet”.
Android
|OS Ver
|5.0+
Download from the Google Play store or search for “1.1.1.1: Faster & Safer Internet”.