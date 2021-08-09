Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare for Teams
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare for Teams
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare for Teams on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Download WARP

You can download the WARP client from the Teams Dashboard. To do that, navigate to Settings > Devices and scroll down to Download the WARP client.

Alternatively, download the client from one of the following links after checking requirements:

Windows

OS VerWindows 8, Windows 10
OS Type64bit only
HD Space184MB
Memory3MB
Network TypesWIFI or LAN

Download Cloudflare_WARP_Release-x64.msi

macOS

OS VerBig Sur, High Sierra, Catalina
OS Type64bit only
HD Space75MB
Memory35MB
Network TypesWIFI or LAN

Download Cloudflare_WARP.zip

iOS

OS VeriOS 11+

Download from the iOS App Store or search for “1.1.1.1: Faster Internet”.

Android

OS Ver5.0+

Download from the Google Play store or search for “1.1.1.1: Faster & Safer Internet”.