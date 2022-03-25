Kubernetes

You can deploy Cloudflare Tunnel to route traffic to Kubernetes clusters. Cloudflare no longer maintains an ingress controller, but we recommend two options for connecting Kubernetes clusters to Cloudflare without introducing downtime caused by application restarts or cloudflared updates.

Both options rely on Cloudflare’s Load Balancer to send traffic for a single hostname to two or more instances of cloudflared , allowing you to update or modify cloudflared without downtime. Those instances of cloudflared should point to a service or ingress controller that runs in front of your Kubernetes cluster.

​​ Deploy cloudflared to an upstream service

Create at least two Tunnels; each with their own dedicated Tunnel ID and associated credentials file. Upload the credentials file for each Tunnel as k8s secrets. Create a service that represents your application. In doing so, updates to the application do not impact the Tunnel configuration. For example, an httpbin service can be used. Create two deployments with one replica each using cloudflared . Configure cloudflared to point to the service IP of the upstream service. Mount the secrets created in Step 1 and point cloudflared to the right path. In the Cloudflare dashboard, create a Load Balancer pool and point the pool to the two or more Cloudflare Tunnel connections.

Once configured, you can update cloudflared by updating one deployment and then proceeding to the next one once you’ve verified the newly updated cloudflared pod is running and connected.

​​ Deploy in front of an ingress controller