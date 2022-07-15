Private hostnames and IPs

Building out a private network has two primary components: the infrastructure side and the client side.

The infrastructure side is powered by Cloudflare Tunnel, which connects your infrastructure to Cloudflare — whether that be a singular application, many applications, or an entire network segment. This is made possible by running cloudflared in your environment to establish multiple secure, outbound-only, load-balanced links to Cloudflare.

On the client side, your end users need to be able to easily connect to Cloudflare and, more importantly, your network. This connection is handled by Cloudflare WARP. This client can be rolled out to your entire organization in just a few minutes using your in-house MDM tooling and it establishes a secure connection from your users’ devices to the Cloudflare network.

Follow the steps below to define your internal DNS resolver with Cloudflare Zero Trust and to resolve requests to your private network using Cloudflare Tunnel.

Cloudflare Tunnel must be properly configured to route traffic to a private IP space.

cloudflared must be connected to Cloudflare from your target private network.

Cloudflare WARP must be installed on end-user devices to connect your users to Cloudflare.

​​ Enable UDP support

On the Zero Trust dashboard External link icon Open external link , navigate to Settings > Network. Scroll down to Firewall settings. Ensure the Proxy is enabled and both TCP and UDP are selected.

​​ Create a Local Domain Fallback entry

Next, we need to create a Local Domain Fallback entry.

Remain in Network Settings and scroll further down to Local Domain Fallback. Click Manage. Create a new Local Domain Fallback entry pointing to the internal DNS resolver. The rule in the following example instructs the WARP client to resolve all requests for myorg.privatecorp through an internal resolver at 10.0.0.25 rather than attempting to resolve this publicly.

While on the Network Settings page, ensure that Split Tunnels are configured to include traffic to private IPs and hostnames in the traffic sent by WARP to Cloudflare. For guidance on how to do that, refer to these instructions.

Next, update your Cloudflare Tunnel configuration to ensure it is using QUIC as the default transport protocol. To do this, you can either set the protocol: quic property in your configuration file or pass the –-protocol quic flag directly through your CLI.

Finally, update to the latest available version (2021.12.3 as of the time of writing) of cloudflared running on your target private network.

You can now resolve requests through the internal DNS server you set up in your private network.

​​ Test the setup

For testing, run a dig command for the internal DNS service:

$ dig AAAA www.myorg.privatecorp

The dig will work because myorg.privatecorp was configured above as a fallback domain. If you skip that step, you can still force dig to use your private DNS resolver:

$ dig @10.0.0.25 AAAA www.myorg.privatecorp

Both dig commands will fail if the WARP client is disabled in your end user’s device.

