Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare Zero Trust on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Cloudflare Zero Trust
  3. ...
  4. ...
  5. Monitor tunnels
  6. Notifications

Tunnel notifications

Administrators can receive an alert when Cloudflare Tunnels in an account change their health or deployment status. Notifications can be delivered via email, webhook, and third-party services.

​​ Manage notifications

Tunnel notifications are configured on the Cloudflare dashboard. For more information, refer to Create a Notification.

​​ Available notifications

​​ Tunnel creation or deletion event

Receive an alert when a new tunnel has been created or an existing tunnel has been deleted.

​​ Tunnel health alert

Receive an alert when a tunnel changes its health status.

Health statusDescription
HealthyThe tunnel is active and serving traffic through four connections to the Cloudflare global network.
DegradedThe tunnel is active and serving traffic, but at least one individual connection has failed. Further degradation in tunnel availability could risk the tunnel going down and failing to serve traffic.
DownThe tunnel cannot serve traffic as it has no connections to the Cloudflare global network.
InactiveThis value is reserved for tunnels which have been created, but have never been run.