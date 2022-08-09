Cloudflared parameters

This page lists general-purpose configuration options for a Cloudflare Tunnel. You can add these flags to the cloudflared tunnel run command for remotely-managed and locally-managed tunnels.

Example: The following command runs the mytunnel tunnel by proxying traffic to port 8000 and disabling chunked transfer encoding.

cloudflared tunnel --url localhost:8000 --no-chunked-encoding run mytunnel

Syntax Default config value ~/.cloudflared/config.yml

Specifies the path to a config file in YAML format.

Syntax Default autoupdate-freq 24h

Configures autoupdate frequency. See also: no-autoupdate .

Syntax Default no-autoupdate false

Disables periodic check for updates, restarting the server with the new version. See also: autoupdate-freq . Restarts are performed by spawning a new process that connects to the Cloudflare edge. On successful connection, the old process will gracefully shut down after handling all outstanding requests.

Syntax Default Environment Variable origincert value ~/.cloudflared/cert.pem TUNNEL_ORIGIN_CERT

Specifies the Tunnel certificate for one of your zones, authorizing the client to serve as an origin for that zone. A certificate is required to use Cloudflare Tunnel. You can obtain a certificate by using the login command or by visiting https://dash.cloudflare.com/argotunnel .

Syntax Default grace-period 30s

When cloudflared receives SIGINT/SIGTERM it will stop accepting new requests, wait for in-progress requests to terminate, then shut down. Waiting for in-progress requests will timeout after this grace period, or when a second SIGTERM/SIGINT is received.

Syntax Default Environment Variable metrics value localhost: TUNNEL_METRICS

Specifies address to query for usage metrics.

Syntax Default Environment Variable metrics-update-freq duration 5s TUNNEL_METRICS_UPDATE_FREQ

Specifies frequency to update tunnel metrics.

Syntax Environment Variable tag: {KEY=VALUE,...} TUNNEL_TAG

Specifies custom tags used to identify this tunnel, in format KEY=VALUE . Multiple tags may be specified by delimiting them with commas e.g. KEY1=VALUE1, KEY2=VALUE2 .

Syntax Default Environment Variable retries value 5 TUNNEL_RETRIES

Specifies the maximum number of retries for connection/protocol errors. Retries use exponential backoff (retrying at 1, 2, 4, 8, 16 seconds by default), so it is not recommended that you increase this value significantly.

Syntax Environment Variable pidfile value TUNNEL_PIDFILE

Writes the application’s process identifier (PID) to this file after the first successful connection. Mainly useful for scripting and service integration.

Syntax Default Environment Variable protocol auto TUNNEL_TRANSPORT_PROTOCOL

Specifies the protocol used to establish a connection between cloudflared and the edge. Available values are auto , http2 , h2mux , and quic .

The auto value will automatically configure the quic protocol. If cloudflared is unable to establish UDP connections, it will fallback to using the http2 protocol.

Allows you to choose the regions to which connections are established. Omit or leave empty to connect to the global region. Set --region=us to route all connections through us region 1 and us region 2.

Syntax Environment Variable logfile value TUNNEL_LOGFILE

Saves application log to this file. Mainly useful for reporting issues. For more details on what information you need when contacting Cloudflare support, refer to this guide.

Syntax Default Environment Variable loglevel value info TUNNEL_LOGLEVEL

Specifies the verbosity of logging. The default info level does not produce much output, but you may wish to use the warn level in production. Available levels are: trace , debug , info , warn , error , fatal , panic .

Syntax Default Environment Variable transport-loglevel warn TUNNEL_PROTO_LOGLEVEL