Cloudflared parameters
This page lists general-purpose configuration options for a Cloudflare Tunnel. You can add these flags to the
cloudflared tunnel run command for remotely-managed and locally-managed tunnels.
Example: The following command runs the
mytunnel tunnel by proxying traffic to port
8000 and disabling chunked transfer encoding.
cloudflared tunnel --url localhost:8000 --no-chunked-encoding run mytunnel
|Syntax
|Default
|
config value
|
~/.cloudflared/config.yml
Specifies the path to a config file in YAML format.
autoupdate-freq
|Syntax
|Default
|
autoupdate-freq
|
24h
Configures autoupdate frequency. See also:
no-autoupdate.
no-autoupdate
|Syntax
|Default
|
no-autoupdate
|
false
Disables periodic check for updates, restarting the server with the new version. See also:
autoupdate-freq. Restarts are performed by spawning a new process that connects to the Cloudflare edge. On successful connection, the old process will gracefully shut down after handling all outstanding requests.
origincert
|Syntax
|Default
|Environment Variable
|
origincert value
|
~/.cloudflared/cert.pem
|
TUNNEL_ORIGIN_CERT
Specifies the Tunnel certificate for one of your zones, authorizing the client to serve as an origin for that zone. A certificate is required to use Cloudflare Tunnel. You can obtain a certificate by using the login command or by visiting
https://dash.cloudflare.com/argotunnel.
grace-period
|Syntax
|Default
|
grace-period
|
30s
When
cloudflared receives SIGINT/SIGTERM it will stop accepting new requests, wait for in-progress requests to terminate, then shut down. Waiting for in-progress requests will timeout after this grace period, or when a second SIGTERM/SIGINT is received.
metrics
|Syntax
|Default
|Environment Variable
|
metrics value
|
localhost:
|
TUNNEL_METRICS
Specifies address to query for usage metrics.
metrics-update-freq
|Syntax
|Default
|Environment Variable
|
metrics-update-freq duration
|
5s
|
TUNNEL_METRICS_UPDATE_FREQ
Specifies frequency to update tunnel metrics.
tag
|Syntax
|Environment Variable
|
tag: {KEY=VALUE,...}
|
TUNNEL_TAG
Specifies custom tags used to identify this tunnel, in format
KEY=VALUE. Multiple tags may be specified by delimiting them with commas e.g.
KEY1=VALUE1, KEY2=VALUE2.
retries
|Syntax
|Default
|Environment Variable
|
retries value
|
5
|
TUNNEL_RETRIES
Specifies the maximum number of retries for connection/protocol errors. Retries use exponential backoff (retrying at 1, 2, 4, 8, 16 seconds by default), so it is not recommended that you increase this value significantly.
pidfile
|Syntax
|Environment Variable
|
pidfile value
|
TUNNEL_PIDFILE
Writes the application’s process identifier (PID) to this file after the first successful connection. Mainly useful for scripting and service integration.
protocol
|Syntax
|Default
|Environment Variable
|
protocol
|
auto
|
TUNNEL_TRANSPORT_PROTOCOL
Specifies the protocol used to establish a connection between
cloudflared and the edge. Available values are
auto,
http2,
h2mux, and
quic.
The
auto value will automatically configure the
quic protocol. If
cloudflared is unable to establish UDP connections, it will fallback to using the
http2 protocol.
region
Allows you to choose the regions to which connections are established. Omit or leave empty to connect to the global region. Set
--region=us to route all connections through us region 1 and us region 2.
logfile
|Syntax
|Environment Variable
|
logfile value
|
TUNNEL_LOGFILE
Saves application log to this file. Mainly useful for reporting issues. For more details on what information you need when contacting Cloudflare support, refer to this guide.
loglevel
|Syntax
|Default
|Environment Variable
|
loglevel value
|
info
|
TUNNEL_LOGLEVEL
Specifies the verbosity of logging. The default
info level does not produce much output, but you may wish to use the
warn level in production. Available levels are:
trace,
debug,
info,
warn,
error,
fatal,
panic.
transport-loglevel
|Syntax
|Default
|Environment Variable
|
transport-loglevel
|
warn
|
TUNNEL_PROTO_LOGLEVEL
Specifies the verbosity of logs for the transport between
cloudflared and the Cloudflare edge. Available levels are:
trace,
debug,
info,
warn,
error,
fatal,
panic.
Any value below
warn produces substantial output and should only be used to debug low-level performance issues and protocol quirks.