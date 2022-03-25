Deploy cloudflared in AWS

The purpose of this guide is to walk through some best practices for accessing private resources on AWS by deploying Cloudflare’s lightweight connector, cloudflared .

We will walk through how to initialize a service on a Linux VM in AWS, and route to it from another VM running cloudflared. This deployment guide does not take into account routing beyond basic security groups and default VPCs.

Prerequisites

Navigate to the Zero Trust Dashboard External link icon Open external link and create a Cloudflare Zero Trust account.

and create a Cloudflare Zero Trust account. Enroll an end-user device into your Cloudflare Zero Trust account.

Create your environment

From the AWS console, navigate to Build a Solution and select Launch a Virtual Machine with EC2. Next, select the appropriate AMI. In this instance, we are using Ubuntu 18.0. When selecting your instance type, choose t2.micro . This type is available for the free tier. Click Next: Configure Instance Details. Because we are leaving this device on the default VPC, you will not need to make any changes in the next couple of steps, nor will you need to add additional storage or tags. Click Next: Add Storage, and then click Next: Add Tags. Next, advance to Security Group Settings and add two policies: Ensure SSH is only accessible from your IP to prevent it being publicly accessible.

Allow traffic from 172.31.0.0/16 , which is the default internal IP range that AWS will give your device. Deploy two t2.micro devices, and then build a key pair. You will need to download the .pem file in order to use SSH in the next steps. Finally, make sure you locate the Public IPv4 DNS address inside the instance summary on the AWS console. You will need that parameter as well in order to use SSH.

The next step is to build out and route a service.

​​ Deploy cloudflared

Now that we have EC2 up and running in AWS, you can log in to your instance.

SSH into your AWS instance using the command line. cd Downloads ssh -i "TestKeyPair.pem" [email protected] Run sudo su to gain full admin rights to the Virtual Machine. Run apt install wget to install any relevant dependencies for your new instance. Install cloudflared on your instance. In this example, we are running a Debian-based instance, so download the Debian build of cloudflared : wget https://github.com/cloudflare/cloudflared/releases/latest/download/cloudflared-linux-amd64.deb dpkg -i cloudflared-linux-amd64.deb Run the following command to authenticate cloudflared with your Cloudflare account. The command will launch a browser window where you will be prompted to log in with your Cloudflare account and pick any zone you have added to Cloudflare. $ cloudflared tunnel login Create a tunnel. $ cloudflared tunnel create AWS-01 Route your tunnel. In this example, we will expose the smallest range available. We can add more IP routes later if necessary. $ cloudflared tunnel route ip add 172.31.0.0/16 AWS-01

​​ Complete tunnel configuration

Make a directory for your configuration file. mkdir /etc/cloudflared cd /etc/cloudflared Build a configuration file. Before moving forward and entering vim, copy your Tunnel ID and credentials path to a notepad. vim config.yml Type i to begin editing the file and copy-paste the following settings in it. tunnel: <Tunnel ID/name> credentials-file: /root/.cloudflared/<Tunnel ID>.json protocol: quic warp-routing: enabled: true logfile: /var/log/cloudflared.log #cloudflared to the origin debug loglevel: debug #cloudflared to cloudflare debug transport-loglevel: info Press space and then type :x to save and exit. Run cloudflared as a service. cloudflared service install systemctl start cloudflared systemctl status cloudflared

Next, visit the Zero Trust dashboard and ensure your new tunnel shows as active. Optionally, begin creating Zero Trust policies to secure your private resources.