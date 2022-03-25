Tunnel Hosting Requirements

Running cloudflared instances on a server and proxying traffic through it requires computing resources such as CPU and memory on the server. The actual amount of resource usage depends on many variables, including the number of requests per second, bandwidth, network latency and hardware environment.

Although the limit to how much traffic a single cloudflared can proxy will be bound to the hardware capabilities of the underlying machine (including network-wise), you may easily scale up the capacity of your Tunnel by running many instances of cloudflared over the same Tunnel multiple times External link icon Open external link on different machines or network cards, regardless of the baseline performance of one cloudflared instance.

