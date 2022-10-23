Grafana Dashboard for Tunnels

When running a personal tunnel a metrics server is created. This metrics server can be routed to Prometheus and Grafana in order to convert the metrics into useful analytics. The port that metrics are sent to can be manually set.

$ cloudflared tunnel --metrics <service-URL>:<service-port> ![Default Metrics Port](/cloudflare-one/static/documentation/connections/connect-apps/grafana/metrics-port.png) The port is highlighted in the above image. If Prometheus it is not already [downloaded](https://prometheus.io/download/), do so. In the folder created when Prometheus was downloaded there is a config file "prometheus.yml". Make the following additions to the end of the config file.

my global config

global: scrape_interval: 15s # Set the scrape interval to every 15 seconds. Default is every 1 minute. evaluation_interval: 15s # Evaluate rules every 15 seconds. The default is every 1 minute.

scrape_timeout is set to the global default (10s).

Alertmanager configuration

alerting: alertmanagers: - static_configs: - targets: # - alertmanager:9093

Load rules once and periodically evaluate them according to the global ‘evaluation_interval’.

rule_files:

- “first_rules.yml”

- “second_rules.yml”

A scrape configuration containing exactly one endpoint to scrape:

Here it’s Prometheus itself.

scrape_configs:

The job name is added as a label job=<job_name> to any timeseries scraped from this config.

job_name: ‘prometheus’ metrics_path defaults to ‘/metrics’ scheme defaults to ‘http’. static_configs: targets: [‘localhost:9090’] ## Port that prometheus will go to



​​ ADD HERE

job_name: ‘ ’ ##NAME FOR JOB static_configs: targets: [' : '] ##PORT THAT TUNNEL SENDS METRICS TOO



From within the Prometheus folder, start it using:

​​ Setting Up Grafana

If Grafana is not already downloaded External link icon Open external link , do so. Grafana can be started with the following command.