Command-line options
Command-line options let you configure properties across origins in the same
cloudflared instance. They are also a quick way to handle configurations if you are connecting a single service through
cloudflared. If you are connecting multiple services and you need to configure properties or exceptions for specific origins, you can do so by adding arguments to ingress rules in your configuration file.
For example, the following command will run the
mytunnel tunnel by proxying traffic to port 8000 and disabling chunked transfer encoding.
$ cloudflared tunnel --url localhost:8000 --no-chunked-encoding run mytunnel
The following is a list of common command-line options you can use to configure your tunnels. For a complete list of options, run:
$ cloudflared tunnel help
config
autoupdate-freq
no-autoupdate
origincert
metrics
metrics-update-freq
tag
retries
pidfile
protocol
help
version
logfile
loglevel
transport-loglevel
config
|Syntax
|Default
config value
~/.cloudflared/config.yml
Specifies the path to a config file in YAML format.
autoupdate-freq
|Syntax
|Default
autoupdate-freq
24h
Configures autoupdate frequency. See also:
no-autoupdate
.
no-autoupdate
|Syntax
|Default
no-autoupdate
false
Disables periodic check for updates, restarting the server with the new version. See also:
autoupdate-freq
. Restarts are performed by spawning a new process that connects to the Cloudflare edge. On successful connection, the old process will gracefully shut down after handling all outstanding requests.
origincert
|Syntax
|Default
|Environment Variable
origincert value
~/.cloudflared/cert.pem
TUNNEL_ORIGIN_CERT
Specifies the Tunnel certificate for one of your zones, authorizing the client to serve as an origin for that zone. A certificate is required to use Cloudflare Tunnel. You can obtain a certificate by using the login command or by visiting
https://dash.cloudflare.com/argotunnel.
grace-period
|Syntax
|Default
grace-period
30s
When
cloudflared receives SIGINT/SIGTERM it will stop accepting new requests, wait for in-progress requests to terminate, then shut down. Waiting for in-progress requests will timeout after this grace period, or when a second SIGTERM/SIGINT is received.
metrics
|Syntax
|Default
|Environment Variable
metrics value
localhost:
TUNNEL_METRICS
Specifies address to query for usage metrics.
metrics-update-freq
|Syntax
|Default
|Environment Variable
metrics-update-freq duration
5s
TUNNEL_METRICS_UPDATE_FREQ
Specifies frequency to update tunnel metrics.
tag
|Syntax
|Environment Variable
tag: {KEY=VALUE,...}
TUNNEL_TAG
Specifies custom tags used to identify this tunnel, in format
KEY=VALUE. Multiple tags may be specified by delimiting them with commas e.g.
KEY1=VALUE1, KEY2=VALUE2.
retries
|Syntax
|Default
|Environment Variable
retries value
5
TUNNEL_RETRIES
Specifies the maximum number of retries for connection/protocol errors. Retries use exponential backoff (retrying at 1, 2, 4, 8, 16 seconds by default), so it is not recommended that you increase this value significantly.
pidfile
|Syntax
|Environment Variable
pidfile value
TUNNEL_PIDFILE
Writes the application’s process identifier (PID) to this file after the first successful connection. Mainly useful for scripting and service integration.
protocol
|Syntax
|Default
|Environment Variable
protocol
auto
TUNNEL_TRANSPORT_PROTOCOL
Specifies the protocol used to establish a connection between
cloudflared and the edge. Available values are
auto,
http2,
h2mux, and
quic. The
auto value will automatically configure the
http2 protocol.
region
Allows you to choose the regions to which connections are established. Omit or leave empty to connect to the global region. Set
--region=us to route all connections through us region 1 and us region 2.
logfile
|Syntax
|Environment Variable
logfile value
TUNNEL_LOGFILE
Saves application log to this file. Mainly useful for reporting issues. For more details on what information you need when contacting Cloudflare support, refer to this guide .
loglevel
|Syntax
|Default
|Environment Variable
loglevel value
info
TUNNEL_LOGLEVEL
Specifies the verbosity of logging. The default
info level does not produce much output, but you may wish to use the
warn level in production. Available levels are:
trace,
debug,
info,
warn,
error,
fatal,
panic.
transport-loglevel
|Syntax
|Default
|Environment Variable
transport-loglevel
warn
TUNNEL_PROTO_LOGLEVEL
Specifies the verbosity of logs for the transport between
cloudflared and the Cloudflare edge. Available levels are:
trace,
debug,
info,
warn,
error,
fatal,
panic.
Any value below
warn produces substantial output and should only be used to debug low-level performance issues and protocol quirks.