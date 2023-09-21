Troubleshoot CASB integrations
Cloudflare CASB detects when integrations are unhealthy or outdated.
Common integration issues include changes to SaaS app configurations, user access, or permission scope. Integrations may need to be updated to support new features or permissions.
Identify unhealthy or outdated integrations
To identify unhealthy CASB integrations, go to CASB > Integrations or CASB > Findings. If an integration is unhealthy, CASB will highlight it in red and set its status to Broken. If an integration is outdated, CASB will highlight it in blue and set its status to Upgrade.
Repair an unhealthy integration
You can repair unhealthy CASB integrations through your list of integrations or findings.
- In Zero Trust, go to CASB > Integrations.
- Choose your unhealthy integration.
- Select Reauthorize.
- In your SaaS app, reauthorize your account.
- In Zero Trust, go to CASB > Findings.
- Choose the finding highlighted in red. CASB will redirect you to the unhealthy integration.
- Select Reauthorize.
- In your SaaS app, reauthorize your account.
Upgrade an integration
Upgrading an outdated integration will allow the integration to access new features and permissions.
- In Zero Trust, go to CASB > Integrations.
- Choose your outdated integration.
- Select Upgrade integration.
- In your SaaS app, upgrade your app and reauthorize your account.