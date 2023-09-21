Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare Zero Trust on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Cloudflare Zero Trust
  3. ...
  4. Scan SaaS applications
  5. Troubleshoot integrations

Troubleshoot CASB integrations

Cloudflare CASB detects when integrations are unhealthy or outdated.

Common integration issues include changes to SaaS app configurations, user access, or permission scope. Integrations may need to be updated to support new features or permissions.

​​ Identify unhealthy or outdated integrations

To identify unhealthy CASB integrations, go to CASB > Integrations or CASB > Findings. If an integration is unhealthy, CASB will highlight it in red and set its status to Broken. If an integration is outdated, CASB will highlight it in blue and set its status to Upgrade.

​​ Repair an unhealthy integration

You can repair unhealthy CASB integrations through your list of integrations or findings.

  1. In Zero Trust, go to CASB > Integrations.
  2. Choose your unhealthy integration.
  3. Select Reauthorize.
  4. In your SaaS app, reauthorize your account.
  1. In Zero Trust, go to CASB > Findings.
  2. Choose the finding highlighted in red. CASB will redirect you to the unhealthy integration.
  3. Select Reauthorize.
  4. In your SaaS app, reauthorize your account.

​​ Upgrade an integration

Upgrading an outdated integration will allow the integration to access new features and permissions.

  1. In Zero Trust, go to CASB > Integrations.
  2. Choose your outdated integration.
  3. Select Upgrade integration.
  4. In your SaaS app, upgrade your app and reauthorize your account.