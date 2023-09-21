Troubleshoot CASB integrations

Cloudflare CASB detects when integrations are unhealthy or outdated.

Common integration issues include changes to SaaS app configurations, user access, or permission scope. Integrations may need to be updated to support new features or permissions.

To identify unhealthy CASB integrations, go to CASB > Integrations or CASB > Findings. If an integration is unhealthy, CASB will highlight it in red and set its status to Broken. If an integration is outdated, CASB will highlight it in blue and set its status to Upgrade.

​​ Repair an unhealthy integration

You can repair unhealthy CASB integrations through your list of integrations or findings.

​​ Upgrade an integration

Upgrading an outdated integration will allow the integration to access new features and permissions.