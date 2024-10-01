Troubleshoot integrations

Cloudflare CASB detects when integrations are unhealthy or outdated.

Common integration issues include changes to SaaS app or cloud environment configurations, user access, or permission scope. Integrations may need to be updated to support new features or permissions.

To identify unhealthy CASB integrations, go to CASB > Integrations. If an integration is unhealthy, CASB will set its status to Broken. If an integration is outdated, CASB will set its status to Upgrade.

Repair an unhealthy integration

Repair limitation If CASB does not support self-service repairs for an integration, you will need to delete and recreate the integration to continue scanning.

You can repair unhealthy CASB integrations through your list of integrations or findings.

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to CASB > Integrations. Choose your unhealthy integration. Select Reauthorize. In your SaaS app or cloud environment, reauthorize your account.

Upgrade an integration

Upgrading an outdated integration will allow the integration to access new features and permissions.

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to CASB > Integrations. Choose your outdated integration. Select Upgrade integration. In your SaaS app or cloud environment, upgrade your app and reauthorize your account.