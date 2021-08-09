Add non-HTTP applications

You can connect applications to Cloudflare for Teams over a number of different protocols.

​ Rendering in the browser

Cloudflare can render certain non-web applications in your browser without the need for client software or end user configuration changes. Cloudflare currently supports rendering a terminal for SSH connections in a user's browser.

To enable, follow the instructions here to connect a machine available over SSH to Cloudflare. Next, navigate to the application page of the Access section in the Cloudflare for Teams dashboard. Click Edit and select the Settings tab. In the cloudflared settings card, select SSH from the Browser Rendering drop-down menu.

Once enabled, when users authenticate and visit the URL of the application, Cloudflare will render a terminal in their browser.

​ Automatic cloudflared authentication

This should only be enabled if a service token cannot be used for your automated service.

Before you start Ensure you have an automated service relying on cloudflared authentication Ensure you have an active IdP session when logging in through cloudflared

When you log into Access through cloudflared , your browser prompts you to allow access by displaying this page:

To avoid seeing this page every time you authenticate through cloudflared , navigate to the application page of the Access section in the Cloudflare for Teams dashboard. Click Edit and select the Settings tab. In the cloudflared settings card, toggle Enable automatic cloudflared authentication to on.

This option will still prompt a browser window in the background, but the authentication will be automatic.